Networking: A little preparation works wonders

Debbie Lewis.

Networking guru Debbie Lewis offers advice to nervous networkers. With the right mindset, she says, you can banish the stress and create something immensely rewarding.

………………………………….

NETWORKING events can often feel daunting for introverted entrepreneurs (including extroverted introverts). The thought of mingling in a crowded room, making small talk and navigating social dynamics can be overwhelming.

But fear not. Networking does not have to be an exhausting experience. With a few strategies and a little preparation, you can approach these events with confidence and even begin to enjoy the process.

Embrace your strengths

As an introvert, you likely have unique strengths that can enhance your networking experience. Introverts tend to be great listeners, observant and thoughtful. Use these qualities to your advantage.

Instead of focusing on making a big impression, concentrate on building genuine connections. Approach conversations with curiosity and ask open-ended questions that invite others to share their stories.

Prepare ahead of time

Before the event, take some time to research attendees and speakers. Familiarise yourself with their work and think of a few conversation starters related to their interests.

Having a few key points in mind can help to ease any anxiety and give you a solid foundation for engaging discussions. Do not be afraid to ask for any support required; maybe you do not want to ‘pitch’ to the group so opt out in advance and remind the organiser on arrival.

Some groups have ‘introduction buddy’ supporters to help to reduce the pressure of approaching your first attendee.

Set realistic goals

Rather than aiming to meet everyone in the room, set a goal that feels achievable for you. This could be as simple as having meaningful conversations with three people or exchanging contact information with two new connections.

By focusing on quality over quantity, you likely will feel more satisfied with your networking efforts. Stay true to your growth goals; why are you there?

Safety in numbers

If possible, attend the event with a friend or fellow entrepreneur. Having someone by your side can make it easier to approach others. Support each other in conversations and even take turns initiating introductions. Also, it is nice to share the experience with someone.

Use social media

Social media can be a powerful tool for networking. Before the event, engage with attendees on LinkedIn or Instagram. Comment on their posts or share relevant articles or comments. This way, you will already have some rapport established when you meet in person, making it easier to strike up a conversation. This is of course easier if the event host has circulated an attendee list in advance.

Choose smaller events

Large events can be exciting but can also feel more overwhelming. Look for smaller networking events, workshops or local meetups where the atmosphere is more intimate. These settings often encourage deeper conversations and allow you to connect with others on a more personal level.

Practise your introduction

Crafting a concise and engaging 60-second elevator pitch can help you to feel more prepared when meeting people. Consider what you want to convey about yourself and your business in just a few sentences. Practise saying it out loud until it feels natural. This way, you will be ready to introduce yourself confidently.

Follow up

After the event, follow up with those with whom you connected. A simple email or message saying how much you enjoyed meeting them can go a long way. Consider sharing an article, resource or short build to the conversation you had – it shows you were engaged and thoughtful. Continue to follow up over time to stay connected.

#bekind (to yourself)

It is completely normal to feel a little anxious before or during networking events. Take breaks if needed – stepping outside for a moment or finding a quiet corner can help recharge your energy. Celebrate your efforts, no matter how small, and recognise that each connection you make is a step forward.

Networking as an introverted entrepreneur may seem challenging at first but, with the right mindset and strategies, it can be super rewarding. Embrace your unique strengths, prepare thoughtfully and focus on building genuine relationships.

Remember, you are not alone in this journey. With each event, you will grow more comfortable and soon you might look forward to networking as an opportunity to connect and collaborate.

Debbie Lewis is a business coach and Accelerator community manager for NatWest’s enterprise team in Milton Keynes.

………………………………….

Stay connected with local business through Business MK. Join our exclusive community for the latest news, insights, updates, features and thought leadership.

Stay informed – subscribe now at bit.ly/3MZiqzQ. Unsubscribe at any time.