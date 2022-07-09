Breakfast club returns: Mayor and High Sheriff to speak at first meeting of new-look City Breakfast Club

THE LONGEST-ESTABLISHED networking breakfast club in Milton Keynes is to welcome guests once more from September.

The City Breakfast Club, originally chaired by Paul Davis, is finalising its reopening plans ahead of an autumn return to face-to-face networking.

The format will remain similar to previous, with the meetings attracting up to 100 guests until the pandemic forced the club into a hiatus. Attendees will enjoy some informal networking ahead of the formal part of the meeting; a welcome from the City Breakfast Club chairman before a sit-down breakfast, more networking and the opportunity to listen to an influential speaker talk on a theme relevant to every business in Milton Keynes.

The club’s running has been taken over by professional services firm MHA MacIntyre Hudson, whose partner Steve Freeman pictured is to take over as chairman from Mr Davis.

“It has been a long two and a half years since our last event and it will be great for it to be back due to popular demand,” said Mr Davis

The first meeting takes place on September 7, 7.45am at the Delta Milton Keynes Hotel, Kents Hill and the City Breakfast Club is delighted to have secured Milton Keynes Mayor Cllr Amanda Marlow and Debbie Brock, High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire, to talk about the impact and opportunity created by Milton Keynes receiving city status from Her Majesty the Queen and to discuss other issues relevant to the city.

Many of the club’s previous sponsors have signed up to continue their support of the club, including Business MK, Franklins Solicitors, Yellow Yoyo, Willen Hospice, Eden Financial & Wealth Management, NatWest and ACS Solutions.

“We have a list of superb speakers lined up, all ready to discuss the wider issues affecting Milton Keynes business and the wider community,” said Mr Freeman. “Under Paul’s leadership the club has developed the reputation of being one of the best networking opportunities in Milton Keynes and I am delighted to be taking over the reins from Paul with the aim of making sure the reputation and success of the event continues to grow.”