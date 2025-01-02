Why Milton Keynes needs its single, united, audacious voice

Nicholas Mann.

As a new year begins, MKBLP chair Nicholas Mann argues that skills, retaining young talent and a stronger regional mouthpiece are key to the continued growth of Milton Keynes.

MILTON Keynes has always defied expectations. Once dismissed as a soulless, post-modern, new town, it has evolved into a vibrant urban success story, often heralded as the best hope for the future of British housing and urbanism.

Its forward-thinking design and radical vision continue to inspire city designers as far away as China. Even the Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has pointed to Milton Keynes as the blueprint for a new generation of towns to alleviate the housing crisis and drive economic growth. Hence the spotlight shines even brighter on our wonderful city.

This attention brings both opportunity and responsibility. Today, Milton Keynes ranks as the seventh most productive city in the UK and is among the top four cities leading the new economy, supported by an impressive tech sector that generates £3.4 billion in GVA annually. One in three jobs here is rooted in tech – a testament to our thriving AI and innovation-driven industries.

Yet, despite these remarkable achievements, our future success is far from guaranteed. Productivity remains stagnant across the UK and Milton Keynes is not immune to this broader challenge. Without a robust pipeline of talent, we risk losing the momentum that has set us apart. To ensure sustainable growth and build on our position as a hub of innovation, we must prioritise three key areas of focus: skills development through collaboration, placemaking to retain talent and strengthening our voice within the Oxford-Cambridge Arc.

The foundation of Milton Keynes’ future lies in its ability to cultivate, attract and retain young talent. Education is pivotal to achieving this goal. From the Open University to Milton Keynes College and MK:U, our educational institutions provide critical pathways for workforce development.

Emily Darlington, MP for Milton Keynes Central, recently highlighted how education transforms lives and Milton Keynes has long championed this cause, being the site where Howard Wilson’s ‘University of the Air’ came to fruition.

The challenge lies in ensuring that these institutions work in closer collaboration with local employers to align talent development with industry demands. A stronger partnership between businesses and educators is crucial for future-proofing our economy and employers must play an active role in shaping curricula to equip students with the skills needed in sectors such as AI, automation, and tech innovation.

This collaboration ensures the next generation can seamlessly transition into the workforce, driving individual and collective success.

Education is only part of the equation. A vibrant, liveable city is essential to retaining the young minds we nurture. Milton Keynes has made strides in becoming a cultural and creative hub but we still face significant hurdles. In 2023, we were named the sixth worst city in the UK for nightlife – a statistic that does little to entice students or young professionals to lay down roots here.

If we are to compete with neighbouring university cities like Oxford and Cambridge, the bright lights of London or other dynamic urban centres, we must reimagine our night-time economy. The City Council’s Creative and Cultural Strategy acknowledged the importance of a thriving entertainment scene.

Investment in independent music venues, alternative film spaces and diverse cultural offerings should continue to be a priority, alongside bolstering existing hospitality infrastructure. Building a social and cultural fabric that appeals to younger generations will ensure that the talent educated here chooses to stay.

Milton Keynes occupies a powerful geographic position at the heart of the Oxford-Cambridge Arc. The successful test run of a passenger train along the East West Rail line was a pivotal milestone, symbolising the growing interconnectivity within the Arc. But being geographically central is not enough; Milton Keynes must become synonymous with innovation, collaboration and opportunity within this region.

To achieve this, we need a unified voice. Too many individual narratives will dilute our message both regionally and nationally. Only by crafting a compelling and cohesive story can Milton Keynes and its partner towns and communities command the gravitas we deserve. Together we can shape the Arc’s trajectory and unlock its full potential.

We can ensure this by joining forces with other interstitial towns within the Arc, creating an influence which matches the allure of Oxford and Cambridge. Coordination, collaboration and a cohesive voice will amplify our impact, enabling us to capitalise on economic and development opportunities.

As the UK marches forward, Milton Keynes must remain a beacon of prosperity, a city that reinvents itself while honouring the legacy of its radical roots. By cultivating skills through closer employer-educator collaboration, enhancing our cultural and entertainment landscape, and uniting our voice in the Oxford-Cambridge Arc, we position ourselves to thrive in 2025 and far beyond.

The key to realising all three of these ambitions is for us to come together, work together and speak together with a single united and audacious voice. It must be a clarion call that expresses our bold and clear vision of not only what we want to achieve but also, with our characteristically brazen chutzpah, what we expect to achieve.

My hope is that we not only sustain our growth but redefine what success looks like, ensuring Milton Keynes and the rest of the Arc remains aspirational for generations to come.

