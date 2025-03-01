We have the opportunity to become a critical force within the Oxford Cambridge Arc ecosystem

MKBLP chair Nicholas Mann considers how Milton Keynes and its immediate environs should be working to cement its place in the engine room of the Oxford-Cambridge Arc powerhouse.

LAST month, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves reaffirmed the Oxford-Cambridge Arc as a critical engine for the UK’s long-term economic growth, positioning it as a cornerstone of national prosperity. At its heart lies Milton Keynes, a city that has long stood for ambition, innovation and progress.

With a thriving tech sector, world-class infrastructure and a collaborative business ecosystem, Milton Keynes is uniquely positioned to drive the Arc’s vision forward, cementing itself as a global hub for science, technology and enterprise. But as the conversation around the Arc – and the cities at either end – grows louder, how do we ensure Milton Keynes is not overshadowed?

Now is the time for businesses to stand together, amplify the city’s strengths and take the lead in shaping its future.

Already one of the UK’s most productive cities, Milton Keynes generates a staggering £3.4 billion in GVA from its tech sector alone. With one in three jobs tied to technology and an entrepreneurial spirit embedded in its DNA, the city has consistently turned ideas into economic impact.

But its ambitions must now stretch beyond its borders. By deepening ties with neighbouring areas such as Bedford and Luton, Milton Keynes can position itself not just as a key player in the Arc but as its gravitational centre for talent and innovation. This is the strategy that will unlock the Arc’s full potential and establish Milton Keynes as the gateway to this new era of growth.

To match these ambitions, infrastructure must evolve. The development of the East-West rail link is set to be a game-changer, seamlessly connecting Oxford, Milton Keynes and Cambridge. But connectivity alone is not enough – we must ensure Milton Keynes is not just a stop along the route but the place where ideas, investment and opportunity merge.

Collaboration between councils, businesses and communities will be the driving force in realising this as fully unlocking the Arc’s potential could inject up to £78 billion into the UK economy by 2035. Milton Keynes must seize this moment, leveraging its business-friendly environment, diverse talent pool and forward-thinking infrastructure to lead the charge.

This is a defining period, where our collective ambition will determine the extent of our impact on Britain’s economic future. The Chancellor has pledged to “unleash the potential of the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor with Milton Keynes at its centre”, focusing national attention on the city’s pivotal role in driving progress. Her vision of Milton Keynes as an internationally recognised hub for science and technology is within reach… but only if we take bold action.

Given its strategic location, just 66 miles from Oxford and Cambridge – two of the world’s leading university cities – Milton Keynes is not merely a waypoint but a critical force within this innovation ecosystem.

Why should the brightest scientists and entrepreneurs board a train to Oxford or Cambridge when Milton Keynes offers not only ambition but the infrastructure to match it? With autonomous buses, robotic delivery services and cutting-edge tech already part of daily life, the city has proved itself as a testbed for the future.

The question is no longer why talent should come to Milton Keynes. It is why would it need to leave?

MKBLP exists to amplify the voice of the business community and now is the time for that voice to be louder than ever. This is our moment to step up. The potential for growth, innovation and economic impact is vast and the businesses that seize these opportunities will be the ones shaping not just the future of Milton Keynes but also the entire Oxford-Cambridge Arc.

This is not just about geographical connections; it is about creating an ecosystem where the brightest minds, the boldest entrepreneurs and the most ambitious companies can thrive. Milton Keynes must now prove its leadership, its capacity for innovation and its ability to compete on a global stage.

This is a pivotal moment. As the Arc gains momentum, Milton Keynes must be relentless in advocating for investment, championing innovation and solidifying its role as the nucleus of one of Europe’s most ambitious economic corridors, a powerhouse in the heart of Britain’s answer to Silicon Valley.

………………………………….

Stay connected with local business through Business MK. Join our exclusive community for the latest news, insights, updates, features and thought leadership.

Stay informed – subscribe now at bit.ly/3MZiqzQ. Unsubscribe at any time.