The power of collaboration is fuelling economic growth

Nicholas Mann, chair of Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership, calls on businesses and the wider community to work together for the common good.

Published in partnership with

THE GOVERNMENT has set out its blueprint for Britain in the King’s Speech, emphasising local authority empowerment and planning reform. Central to this vision is the creation of more than 1.5 million new homes and supporting infrastructure, underpinned by the goal of firing up economic growth through prosperous towns and cities.

Milton Keynes, a post-war new town, stands as an exemplary model, consistently achieving above-average economic growth and ranking among the UK’s top cities. However, to maintain and enhance this status, the business community must come together collaboratively.

Businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, are the backbone of local communities. They are essential to the health of the city, creating jobs, products, and services that sustain the local economy. In Milton Keynes, the emphasis on building and improving existing infrastructure is crucial but equally important is the role businesses can play in ensuring the city remains a leader in innovation and economic growth.

However, local businesses both large and small cannot prosper in a vacuum. They need the support of their community and other businesses within their midst.

Rising inflation and the cost of living have strained many budgets, making collaboration among business owners a low priority. Yet collaboration extends beyond mere networking – it is about sharing success, donating skills and inspiring others to follow suit.

Strong local businesses foster thriving communities, leading to new partnerships, opportunities and overall prosperity.

Milton Keynes has long been synonymous with entrepreneurship and success. By investing in each other’s futures and sharing our wealth of knowledge and experience, local businesses can ensure that Milton Keynes retains its place in economic growth rankings. The collaboration between start-ups, scale-ups and established enterprises is crucial as new towns emerge around us.

MKBLP serves as a platform to unite businesses, providing a collective voice for the business community. With the capacity to bring together a diverse coalition of organisations across the city – including MK Business Council, Women in Enterprise, MK Rotary, and Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce – MKBLP facilitates meaningful conversations between business leaders and political representatives, amplifying the voice of the broader business community, including cultural spots and charities, while bringing a diverse array of speakers to members.

These speakers cover topics that affect businesses today, from Artificial Intelligence and education to skills and economic policy. Each of these resonates with businesses, supporting future growth and sparking ideas for increased profitability and efficiency.

A new MKBLP member recently highlighted the importance of connection within the organisation, emphasising how it fosters collaboration and knowledge sharing while supporting Milton Keynes’ growth as a vibrant business hub.

Being part of MKBLP provides a platform for engaging with other business leaders and contributing to the city’s economic development, advocating for the wider community and bringing challenges faced by others to the forefront.

The blueprint laid out by the government underscores the necessity of collaboration in achieving economic growth. Milton Keynes, with its history of innovation and economic success, can be a benchmark for other new cities. Yet maintaining this status requires a concerted effort from the business community.

By working together, supporting one another and fostering an environment of shared success, Milton Keynes can continue to thrive as a model of economic prosperity. Joining forces through platforms like MKBLP ensures that businesses large and small can contribute to and benefit from the city’s continued growth and vitality.

NICHOLAS MANN

Chair, Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership

…………………………………………..