Nicholas Mann.

Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership chair Nicholas Mann gives his reaction to Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves' speech this morning outlining the government's plans for the UK's economic growth, which featured a focus on developing the Oxford Cambridge Arc region - centred on Milton Keynes and Bedford - into "Europe's Silicon Valley".

THIS MORNING (Wednesday), the Chancellor spotlighted the Oxford-Cambridge Arc as a major growth corridor, a linchpin in the UK’s strategy to turbocharge growth and prosperity.

Positioned between two historic cities, Milton Keynes holds a unique opportunity to amplify the Arc’s vision of being Europe’s answer to Silicon Valley with innovation, science and technology at its core.

Milton Keynes takes immense pride in being one of the UK’s most productive cities, driven by a booming tech sector generating £3.4 billion annually in GVA. With one in three jobs rooted in tech and an entrepreneurial spirit embedded in our city’s DNA, we are at the forefront of transforming innovation into impactful economic change.

This ambition is reinforced by our collaboration with our neighbours including Bedford and Luton, ensuring that Milton Keynes becomes more than a transit point. It becomes the gravitational centre for talent within the Arc.

Our East-West rail connections, rapidly evolving with significant investments, will unlock unparalleled accessibility. Milton Keynes will soon be poised to attract and retain the talent and businesses that drive forward-thinking economies. Why should the brightest scientists and innovators board a train to Oxford or Cambridge when Milton Keynes offers not only ambition but the infrastructure to match it?

“We can realise the Arc’s modern industrial strategy

and unlock the promised £78 billion in growth to the UK economy”

With advancements like autonomous buses and robot deliveries already thriving on our streets, Milton Keynes is already proving itself an incubator of cutting-edge solutions. By uniting the leadership of councils, businesses, and communities, we can realise the Arc’s modern industrial strategy and unlock the promised £78 billion in growth to the UK economy by 2035.

Together, our collective voice is stronger, ensuring Milton Keynes is central to the Arc’s success. All eyes are on us as a beacon of innovation, entrepreneurship and connectivity and it is time to seize our rightful place in shaping Britain’s future.

