Culture matters… When we embrace it, we all succeed

Monica Ferguson with her Milton Keynes Business Achievement Award for Outstanding Contribution to the city.

The Outstanding Contribution award at this year’s Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards went to Monica Ferguson, chief executive at The Stables and artistic director of IF: Milton Keynes International Festival. MKBLP chair Nicholas Mann stresses the importance of culture as a powerful component in economic success and growth.

THE Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards once again reminded us of the remarkable individuals shaping our city. This year, Monica Ferguson, chief executive of The Stables and the visionary artistic director behind IF: Milton Keynes International Festival, was recognised for her outstanding contribution to Milton Keynes.

Her work stands as a testament to the vital role that culture plays, not only in enriching our lives but also in driving economic success, fostering skills development and shaping the very identity of our city.

Too often, discussions about economic growth and skills development are framed solely through the lens of industry and technical education. While these are undoubtedly critical, we must not overlook a force that is just as powerful – culture.

A thriving cultural sector does not just entertain or inspire; it attracts investment, fosters innovation and equips people with the creativity and adaptability that modern businesses demand. The accessibility of arts and culture is fundamental to the long-term commercial success of Milton Keynes.

At the Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership breakfast briefing last month, Monica spoke eloquently about how The Stables, founded in 1970, has spent decades breaking down barriers to arts engagement. IF: Milton Keynes International Festival – a biennial spectacle that transforms the city into a stage – is an extension of this mission, bringing people together and demonstrating the impact of the arts on community cohesion.

Today The Stables hosts more than 400 concerts and events annually and 250 learning and participation initiatives, all supported by 280 dedicated volunteers. Yet, despite a turnover of up to £5 million, not a penny is directed to shareholders. Every resource is reinvested into the cultural fabric of Milton Keynes, reinforcing the case for sustained investment in the arts.

Culture is not a luxury; it is a necessity. UNESCO – the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation – has long recognised that no development is sustainable without a strong cultural foundation. The organisation’s founding principles stress that peace and progress depend on intellectual and moral solidarity, not just economic arrangements. This thinking is enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which asserts that everyone has the right to participate in the cultural life of their community.

This principle is particularly relevant for Milton Keynes as it continues to grow and evolve. If we want to attract talent, retain businesses and remain competitive, we must ensure that culture remains a central pillar of our city’s development strategy.

The evidence is clear: engagement with the arts enhances skills and educational outcomes. Reports from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport have repeatedly demonstrated that participation in arts and culture improves literacy, numeracy, and cognitive abilities. Schools that integrate the arts across their curriculum consistently achieve higher average reading and maths results. Furthermore, students from low-income backgrounds who engage in the arts are significantly more likely to attain a degree than their peers who do not.

For businesses, this means a workforce that is not only technically proficient but also innovative, adaptable and resilient.

The economic case for culture is just as compelling. The UK’s creative industries contribute £125 billion to the economy, employing 2.4 million people. Our nation is the largest exporter of music in the world after the USA, boasts the second-largest art market in the world and leads globally in book publishing. These statistics underscore a simple truth – investment in culture is investment in economic growth.

Yet, despite this, Milton Keynes has historically lagged in cultural funding. In 2009, Arts Council England acknowledged that our city was underinvesting in its cultural sector, spending just £4.18 per person – far below the national average of £8.27.

The Stables responded by making the case for greater support, culminating in the launch of IF: Milton Keynes International Festival as part of its 40th-anniversary celebrations.

In 2023, the festival generated an economic benefit of £6.7 million, while 98% of attendees reported a stronger sense of community and 97% felt a heightened pride in Milton Keynes.

These are not just numbers. They represent a tangible, measurable return on investment in our city’s future. As we look ahead to the next chapter of Milton Keynes’ growth, we must ensure that culture remains central to our economic and skills development strategy.

IF: Milton Keynes International Festival takes place this year on July 18-27 and will once again bring together extraordinary artists from across the world, challenging, inspiring and engaging our community.

These moments of cultural excellence do more than entertain. They shape our identity, foster ambition and ensure that Milton Keynes continues to be a dynamic and forward-thinking city.

Culture is not an afterthought. It is a driving force behind economic success. It attracts businesses, inspires talent and fosters the skills necessary for a thriving workforce

If we truly want to bridge the skills gap and build a prosperous future, we must continue to invest in and champion the cultural heartbeat of Milton Keynes.

Because, as Monica Ferguson and The Stables have demonstrated time and time again, culture matters. And when we embrace it fully, we all succeed.

