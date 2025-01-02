WhatsApp: An app-propriate addition to workplace operations?

Lionel Naidoo, managing director of Dragon Information Systems, explores the benefits and risks of WhatsApp in the workplace.

AN ESTIMATED three billion people now use WhatsApp worldwide, making it one of the most popular messaging apps around. With its user-friendly interface, end-to-end encryption and the ability to send text messages, voice notes, images and videos, it is easy to see why it has caught on.

Its rising popularity has not gone unnoticed by businesses either, with WhatsApp becoming an increasingly core way for customers to get in touch. But it is not all positive. Many high-profile businesses have decided to ban the use of WhatsApp on work devices and for work-related communication.

WhatsApp as a customer service and sales tool

Many businesses across various industries have successfully integrated WhatsApp within their communication strategies.

The ability for WhatsApp to provide a direct and personal way to engage with customers has made it an ideal tool for customer service, marketing and sales teams alike. The usage trend reflects an evolving landscape of customer communication where there is an increasing demand for instant, personalised interaction.

For instance, e-commerce platforms might use WhatsApp to send order confirmations, shipping updates and customer feedback requests. Service-based businesses, such as travel agencies and healthcare providers, might use it for appointment scheduling and customer support.

WhatsApp and workplace communication

As a tool used by so many people in their personal lives, it has naturally started to spill over into the workplace in other ways too. However, reports about companies banning the app on company devices have reignited concerns regarding its use.

The financial services industry is one sector looking to crack down. NatWest Group recently announced it has blocked messaging services WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Skype on company devices in the UK to stop staff using them to communicate with each other.

For small businesses, while WhatsApp can offer a cost-effective way to stay connected, the very features that make WhatsApp so appealing can also pose a risk.

WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption is excellent for personal privacy but can be problematic for businesses needing to monitor communications for compliance. Legal Implications There have been cases where employees faced legal trouble over inappropriate messages sent through the app. This risk extends to employers, who could be held liable for discriminatory or offensive content shared by their staff.

There have been cases where employees faced legal trouble over inappropriate messages sent through the app. This risk extends to employers, who could be held liable for discriminatory or offensive content shared by their staff. Professionalism Maintaining a professional tone in WhatsApp chats can be more challenging. The app’s informal nature can lead to casual conversations that might be inappropriate in a business context.

WhatsApp offers many benefits for quick, easy communication but its use in the workplace comes with risk. We advise small businesses to consider what controls may be needed or limiting employees to the use of approved communication channels only may be the best option for the company.

BEST PRACTICE FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

If you are to allow the use of WhatsApp and other messaging apps for work purposes, here are some steps you can take to try and reduce any potential risks.

Establish clear guidelines on the use of apps for work purposes. Define what types of communication are appropriate and ensure employees understand the risks involved. Use approved channels Encourage the use of approved communication tools that offer better control and monitoring capabilities. Tools like Microsoft Teams provide robust features for business communication while ensuring data security and compliance.

Regularly train employees on the importance of data privacy and the potential risks of using personal messaging apps for work. Monitor and review Periodically review communication practices and policies to ensure they remain effective and relevant. Stay informed about new developments.

