Today’s the day to #LoveMK… and #LoveBusinessMK

TODAY’S the day… #lovemkday – and business is preparing to play its part.

Destination Milton Keynes, the city’s tourism and visitor economy champion, is calling on residents and employers to take to social media to celebrate the best of Milton Keynes.

And companies and organisations throughout Milton Keynes are promoting their products and services via a dedicated hashtag #lovebusinessmk.

The #lovemkday campaign is a great opportunity for businesses in Milton Keynes to showcase their products and services, engage with their customers and promote their brand to a wider audience with an additional hashtag of #lovebusinessmk.

Take a photo, record a video, create a reel (or whatever!) that perfectly captures your business and load to any/all of your social media platform accounts. We did – click here to watch.

To be linked and found use these hashtags in the text:

#lovemkday #lovebusinessmk

Pulse Group Media – publisher of the city’s business newspaper Business MK and must-read lifestyle magazine MK Pulse – is joining with the likes of the Federation of Small Businesses, NatWest, Incubation Nation, Eat & Explore MK and MK:U to support the #lovemkday and #lovebusinessmk initiatives.

They will be helping to promote and amplifiy as many posts as possible during the day.

“By participating in the campaign, you can raise awareness of our amazing city, highlighting your products and services to help build a stronger sense of community,” says a council spokesman. “Let’s celebrate our successes and demonstrate our commitment to our local community.”

Also tag in

Twitter – @investmk

LinkedIn – Invest Milton Keynes (//uk.linkedin.com/in/investmk)