HR rocks…and here’s the proof, says Rachel

HR specialist… Chamber of Commerce director… now radio presenter. Rachel Collar is pictured at the microphone during her first show for Stony Radio.

The station, set up during the pandemic lockdown to provide entertainment, information and music to Stony Stratford residents, has grown to become a daily online broadcast.

Rachel was recruited after a chat with station owner James Tullyman, having featured as a guest on Matthew Hoddinott’s weekly Tuesday show discussing future thinking and wellbeing.

“I loved seeing behind the scenes as to how the showed worked,” she says. “Matthew saw this interest and suggested I met with the station owner James Tullyman, who was looking for a presenter for a morning show. We met and the rest is history.”

Rachel’s weekly show HR Rocks is on air every Friday, 11am-noon. Listen at www.stonyradio.com