LoveMK Day: Spreading the love for a beautiful city

THIRTEEN years ago Destination Milton Keynes, the official tourism organisation for the city, had an idea. What if it could create a day on social media to help people across the city and beyond share their love for Milton Keynes?

And with that idea, #LoveMK Day was born.

This year #LoveMK Day takes place on May 1. Over the last decade it has become the biggest one-day social media celebration of MK, helping to promote Milton Keynes as a leisure and business destination.

“Over the years Milton Keynes has been much maligned by the press and mainly by people who have never been here and who just do not get it,” says Destination Milton Keynes marketing manager Carys Underwood.

“This wacky little idea was a way of letting everyone who values the things that make MK special – like the green spaces, roundabouts and grid roads – shout about them and be rightly proud.”

Many people have been involved over the years: Mayors and celebrities, schools and businesses, sports teams and community groups, as well as ordinary people just wanting to help share the love.

The main hook has been the use of the hashtag. When it started, the aim was to get #LoveMK trending on Twitter (now X) but the creative juices started flowing and using the hashtag became a challenge for people. There have been pizzas with the hashtag on, cakes, flowerbeds, pies, Lego and it even made it into a Minecraft world.

The more creative you could be the better… back in 2013 it was even cut into a lawn.

It is estimated that across the 13 years the hashtag reach is in excess of 35 million, with it being used over 100,000 times.

This year, DMK wants everyone to get involved. Use #LoveMK on your posts and get creative with that hashtag – paint it, sew it, bake it, make it out of flowers… you name it, they want to see it.

“After more than a decade of #LoveMK Day, the support shown for the day still surprises us; everyone wants to get involved and you can at any level,” says Carys. “It does not have to be a grand gesture, just use the hashtag when you post on socials that day… but if you want to bring out your creative side and post a photo, that would be amazing or if your business wanted to create a special offer just for that day, then we will help get it out there – just get involved and help spread the #LoveMK.”

To find out more about Destination Milton Keynes or #LoveMK Day head to their social media pages @DestinationMK or www.destinationmiltonkeynes.co.uk

………………………………….

Stay connected with local business through Business MK. Join our exclusive community for the latest news, insights, updates, features and thought leadership.

Stay informed – subscribe now at bit.ly/3MZiqzQ. Unsubscribe at any time.