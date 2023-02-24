Feel the love for the city on #LoveMK Day

IT’S THE biggest one-day social media celebration of Milton Keynes… and Destination Milton Keynes, the city’s official tourism organisation, is asking the people of Milton Keynes to help celebrate the first #LoveMK Day as an official city.

For more than ten years, #LoveMK Day has promoted Milton Keynes as a leisure and business destination whilst also asking people to harness the pride that many have in the place they call home.

This year, on April 27, DMK will be celebrating the first #LoveMK Day since Milton Keynes was officially awarded city status by Her Majesty The Queen in May last year.

DMK and partners throughout the city will be asking the social media community to use the hashtag #LoveMK on all their tweets on April 27 and get creative with that hashtag. Paint it, sew it, bake it, make it out of flowers… you name it, they want to see it.

“The idea for #LoveMK Day started in a very small way over a decade ago,” says DMK marketing manager Carys Underwood. “We never really dreamed we would one day be celebrating with official city status.

“We want to see just how much the people who live and work here love MK. All that energy is harnessed across one day when you can shout about it from the rooftops and show off why Milton Keynes is such a fantastic city.”

