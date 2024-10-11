‘A remarkable cultural significance’: Bank goes nuts over sponsoring World Conker Championships

The World Conker Championships, sponsored by Allica Bank, take place in Northamptonshire this weekend.

FIRST it was the world stone skimming championships in Scotland… Now challenger bank Allica Bank is moving into conkers.

The bank, whose head office is in Milton Keynes, is the sponsor of the World Conker Championships that take place on Sunday (October 13) in Southwick near Oundle in Northamptonshire.

The competition dates back to 1965 and attracts hundreds of competitors and visitors from all over the world. It is the first time Allica Bank has sponsored the event, in line with its mission to support the traditions and events that make local British communities and their businesses unique.

“Events like this need the support of our sponsors to continue running and the World Conker Championships play a vital role in our local community,” said the championships organiser St John Burkett. “It is great that someone like Allica Bank sees the importance that these events, as well as local business and people, play in the community.”

Allica Bank’s local relationship manager Wahid Nawaz added: “The World Conker Championships have a remarkable cultural significance in Northamptonshire, bringing together competitors, families, and businesses in a way that supports the local economy. As a bank that believes in investing in communities and championing local businesses, we are proud to play a role in helping this tradition continue.”

The bank sponsored the World Stone Skimming Championships, which took place last month on Easdale Island, near Oban in Scotland.

