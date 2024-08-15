Integrals Power Launches UK’s First Zero Emission Pilot Plant To Accelerate LFP Battery Manufacturing Industry

Integrals Power has launched the production of its unique advanced cathode active materials at a pioneering UK pilot plant in Milton Keynes. This state-of-the-art facility, the first of its kind in the UK with an annual production capacity of 20 tonnes, showcases the scalability of our technology to mass production. Our advanced manufacturing process yields a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) nanomaterial with 30% greater energy storage capacity, superior performance under extreme temperatures, and enhanced retained capacity over time. These nanomaterials are designed to cater to the needs of high-performance battery cell manufacturers, serving the static energy storage, electric vehicles, motorsport, aerospace, and defence sectors.

Based on an in-house developed modular design, the facility is readily scalable to much higher volumes, potentially reaching tens of thousands of tonnes, thereby accelerating the growth of the UK battery industry’s domestic supply chain.

Milton Keynes, 22 July 2024: Integrals Power has officially initiated the production of high-performance Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) and Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate (LMFP) cathode active materials at its groundbreaking new pilot plant in the UK. This significant milestone is poised to propel the UK’s battery industry forward, accelerating the growth of the domestic battery sector and supporting net-zero objectives.

After successful laboratory trials, Integrals Power is launching the UK’s first pilot plants dedicated to producing the company’s proprietary high-performance LFP and LMFP nanomaterials. With an annual capacity of 20 tonnes—enough to power 250 electric vehicles—the new facility will primarily evaluate products by cell suppliers, battery, and vehicle manufacturers worldwide.

By establishing this manufacturing capability in the UK, Integrals Power not only strengthens the domestic battery industry but also enhances supply chain security and transparency, while mitigating geopolitical risks. Our commitment to quality assurance is unwavering: Integrals Power’s LFP materials have been independently assessed as ultra-high purity using state-of-the-art X-ray diffraction technology, which examines critical attributes like chemical composition and lattice structure—key factors that influence material performance when incorporated into battery cells.

Behnam Hormozi, Founder and CEO of Integrals Power, remarked, “The commencement of production at our new pilot plant marks a significant milestone, enabling us to produce our high-performance LFP and LMFP cathode active materials at scale. We believe this is one of the first facilities of its kind in the UK and represents the cutting-edge resources necessary to support the sustainable growth of the UK’s electromobility sector.”

He continued, “The flexibility and scalability designed into the pilot plant from its inception allow us to manufacture various grades of Lithium Iron Phosphate nanomaterials to meet different application needs—from long-range electric vehicles to off-grid energy storage. We are also equipped to increase capacity in response to growing customer demand in the UK and internationally.”

Developed in-house, Integrals Power has engineered a modular production facility that can be easily scaled to accommodate higher volumes in the future. This addresses growing customer demand and enables the production of various chemistries. The entire process, from raw materials to packaged samples ready for customer evaluation, is completed within 48 hours across seven stages.

Integrals Power sources all its raw materials from European and North American suppliers, ensuring purer, higher-performance LFP and LMFP cathode materials with greater energy density compared to Chinese-manufactured counterparts, which currently account for approximately 90% of global production (as reported by the International Energy Agency).