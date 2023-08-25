Food manufacturer set to open trailblazer facility on new logistics park

FOOD MANUFACTURER Huel has agreed a pre-let of a 71,000 sq ft warehouse unit at the new PLP MK logistics park.

The unit, currently under construction, is due to complete in December and will provide Huel with a new manufacturing and distribution base to serve its growing customer base in the UK and Europe.

Huel, which manufactures plant-based food products, expects to begin its warehousing operations early next year, with manufacturing up and running by the summer.

The unit is one of ten being delivered in Phase 1 at PLP MK, next to the A5 near Bow Brickhill. Four units, totalling 849,000 sq ft, are already complete with six now under construction. All will be delivered by January, developer PLP says.

Huel expects to create around 30 new jobs at the facility, taking its employee total to 300.

Chief operations officer Ruvan Mendis said: “We are extremely excited to announce the opening of our new state of the art manufacturing site in Milton Keynes in early 2024. The site developed by PLP will have some of the best sustainability credentials in the country and reinforces our commitment to minimising our impact on animals and the environment.

“This factory is a key part of our growth ambitions for the future.”

PLP MK is the first industrial and logistics business park in the UK to be carbon net zero in construction. The site was acquired in 2021 by PLP’s investment vehicle, the PLP UK Logistics Venture 1, which is owned by majority investor Ivanhoé Cambridge alongside Peel L&P, Macquarie Asset Management and PLP senior management.

PLP development director Edward Jackson said: “Delivering best-in-class buildings, and a best-in-class business environment, speculatively at PLP MK demonstrates how confident we are in our product. Huel stands out from the crowd. We are delighted to welcome them to PLP MK and we look forward to welcoming many more customers in the near future.”

Huel is moving to the warehouse as part of its expansion plans. It updated its management structure earlier this year and has sold more than 300 million meals worldwide in the past 12 months.

A company statement said: “This opening marks another important milestone. With some of the best sustainability credentials in the country, our new manufacturing site helps reinforce our commitment to minimising our impact on animals and the environment.”

Commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond advised PLP in the lease negotiations. Knight Frank represented Huel.

…………………………………………………………………………………….