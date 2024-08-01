ESG: Reap the rewards of tax incentives… and avoid the pitfalls

Organisations are under pressure to implement and abide by positive environmental, social and governance policies. David Stone (pictured), tax director at chartered accountants and business advisers MHA, looks at the tax aspects that play a big part in all three.

ESG is undoubtedly an area of ever-increasing importance for businesses, having significant influence over corporate behaviour and decision-making. There is increasing desire within and substantial pressure on businesses to implement ESG-positive policies and ensure they are compliant with new ESG-related reporting requirements.

Tax itself has gained additional prominence on the boardroom agenda in recent years. This follows increasing rates and complexity and adverse media scrutiny on large multinationals that may have operated strategies which, despite following the letter of the law, sought to reduce their tax base through aggressive tax planning.

This scrutiny has only been enhanced by the Covid-19 pandemic and the rise of the ESG agenda as more focus is on businesses having responsible tax strategies.

Taxes play a pivotal role in incentivising and regulating corporate behaviour across the environmental, social and governance dimensions.

From an environmental perspective, taxes such as carbon and plastic levies are essential tools for discouraging harmful practices and encouraging sustainable alternatives. They drive businesses to reduce their carbon footprint and adopt eco-friendly practices, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change and environmental degradation.

On the social front, taxes fund critical social services such as healthcare, education and pensions, contributing to a business’s social responsibility and its impact on communities. Moreover, tax policies related to equal pay, living wages and remuneration policies promote fairness and equity in the workplace.

Businesses also have an opportunity to separate themselves from their competitors and demonstrate they are taking their social responsibilities seriously by supporting the long-term financial, mental and physical well-being of their staff through dynamic benefits, remuneration and equity incentives.

In terms of governance, taxes are closely tied to transparency, tax reporting and compliance, all of which are crucial components of good corporate governance practices.

While tax incentives and reliefs offer significant opportunities to businesses, new reporting requirements and environmental taxes often present a challenge, with rising costs and additional complexities to manage.

Ensuring tax is front of mind when implementing ESG policies will help businesses to make the most of the incentives available to them while avoiding any unnecessary pitfalls.

Key tax considerations often include:

Environmental

Environmental taxes e.g. carbon and plastic taxes – managing the costs and administration burden.

Green subsidies and tax incentives -optimising reliefs available to provide funding for ESG projects and other business needs.

Social

Social insurance, health care and pensions – tax relief may be available and such measures help promote employee wellbeing and workforce engagement

Equal pay, living wages and remuneration policies – adherence to the law in these areas is monitored and enforced stringently by HMRC

Tax efficient and ‘green friendly’ employee incentives – offering incentives which are both environmentally friendly and tax efficient is now seen as a real positive to existing employees and during recruitment

Socially responsible and tax efficient exit strategies – for example, management buy-outs, or Employee Ownerships Trusts.

Governance