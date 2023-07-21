MP backs tap-in, tap-out rail tickets and calls for system to come to Milton Keynes stations

THE MODERNISED ticketing system of using a phone or bank card to pay for rail journeys is to be rolled out across the UK.

Further expansion of the tap-in, tap-out system is to take in 53 more stations and Milton Keynes South MP Iain Stewart, who chairs the government’s Transport Select Committee, is hoping those in Milton Keynes will be among them.

“This is an extremely exciting announcement for the future of rail transport across the country which will make train travel easier and more accessible for passengers,” Mr Stewart said.

“It’s fantastic to see a further 53 stations being added to the roll-out and I hope to see Milton Keynes Central, Bletchley and Wolverton join the list very shortly.”

Rail Minister Huw Merriman said the aim was to make journeys as simple, flexible and convenient as possible to encourage more passengers on to trains.

He added: “By removing the stress of finding the best deal in advance or having the right ticket ready to go at the barriers, the extension of tap-in tap-out ticketing is the next step of our plan for rail reform and we are working towards Pay As You Go being rolled out beyond the South East through the Midlands and up to the North.”

The roll-out is part of the government’s wider plans to reform and overhaul fares and ticketing across Britain’s railways, making them simpler and more flexible across the network.