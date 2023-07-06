East West Rail: A ‘crucial catalyst for development’, says minister as route update is confirmed

THE “CRUCIAL” East West Rail line linking Oxford and Cambridge via Milton Keynes and Bedford will be “a catalyst for development in one of Europe’s most vibrant local economies”, says Transport Secretary Mark Harper.

He was speaking as the government unveiled an update on the route planned between Bletchley and Cambridge. The route is forecast to unlock more than £100 billion worth of growth through new jobs, businesses and homes.

Businesses have told transport planners that the route cannot open soon enough. East West Rail will provide access to labour, boost productivity and collaboration and support the ambition for Britain to become a science and technology superpower, they say.

Mr Harper said: “The cities of Oxford and Cambridge are renowned across the globe for their academic excellence – East West Rail will be vital in allowing them to thrive for generations to come and help to grow the economy.

“With the potential to unlock £103 billion of growth through new homes, businesses and job opportunities, this crucial line will also serve as a catalyst for development in one of Europe’s most vibrant local economies while making travel quicker, cheaper and easier across the region.”

Now local authorities along the route are assessing the local implications of the government’s plan, with preparations for public consultations already under way.

However, Bedford Borough Council is preparing to carry out a detailed review of the proposed EWR route having previously called for a line minimised potential environmental and community disruption in consultations two years ago.

Bedford Borough Mayor Tom Wootton is concerned at the impact on the town of East West Rail's decision on the line's route. Mayor Tom Wootton said: "I am appalled at the decision taken by East West Rail and the impact that it is going to have on residents in Bedford town and the northern villages. I will be working tirelessly to urge EWR to reconsider their decision and take into account the people that they are affecting. With a public consultation on the way, I pledge to use my voice to make sure that the people of our great borough are heard and accounted for."

The council understands that the next stage of the project will be a statutory consultation, which will not start until next year. The intervening period will be used to understand the updated proposals and their impacts, test the evidence presented by EWR and confirm the approach to be taken by the council, a Bedford Borough spokesman added.

Regional transport body England’s Economic Heartland says the government’s announcement has brought some clarity and enables councils to assess the details of the plan for their respective area.

EEH vice-chair Cllr Liz Leffman said: “East West Rail is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform the way we travel across the region and indeed the country – providing an attractive and sustainable alternative to the car which is crucial to achieving our net zero ambitions, while supporting economic growth and jobs creation for the benefit of the UK.

Cllr Steven Broadbent, chair of the East West Main Line Partnership, said: “Our local authority members will now rightly be looking to understand the implications of the plans so they can represent the views of their residents and businesses accordingly. However, while there may understandably be a range of views on the specifics of the scheme, it remains the case that East West Rail will transform our region, unlocking new opportunities for people and businesses to flourish.

“Indeed, last year we held discussions with businesses in the region and their message was clear: East West Rail cannot be built soon enough.”