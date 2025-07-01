The XPENG G6: It’s the best car you’ve never heard of

The XPENG G6 has arrived at Westaway Motors in Northampton.

ADVERTISEMENT FEATURE

Published in association with

IT IS ULTRA-SMART, all-electric and ready to take the UK by storm. Take a look round the stylish luxurious, tech-laden mid-size coupe SUV the XPENG G6.

XPENG launched in the UK in February and is already making waves. The UK imposes no tariffs on imported goods including vehicles and has become a key market for Chinese vehicle manufacturers.

And the G6 is raising the bar for car buyers and fleet managers in terms of value, performance, comfort, driveability and technology.

“It’s the best car you’ve never heard of by far,” says Richard Ward, dealer principal at Westaway Motors in Northampton, which has been appointed a UK regional distributor for XPENG.

“The Chinese are known to be five years ahead in terms of technology. They build a car around the technology.”

Performance is up with the leaders in its class. A Standard Range G6 will complete up to 270 miles on a single charge, with fast charging from 20% to 80% in less than 20 minutes. It is no slouch either, with acceleration from 0mph to 62mph in a mere 6.6 seconds.

If range is what matters, drivers can opt for a Long Range equivalent model, which runs for up to 354 miles before needing to recharge and reaches 62mph from standstill in 6.2 seconds.

It is the tech that impresses, from the autonomous parking facility that will find the best available space nearby and park for you, to the in-car chatbot that delivers driver and passenger requests ranging from air con and seat position changes to satnav and audio.

But so does the car itself, sleek, aerodynamic with a youthful and stylish exterior and interior design that exudes calm and sophistication.

Inside, its minimalist, high-tech cabin offers an ultra-modern experience, with a panoramic glass roof, a substantial central touchscreen interface and an AI-driven operating system that responds intuitively to driver needs.

The dashboard technology is seamless, headed by a large touch screen – almost 15 inches (37.5cm) – with all the options a driver and passengers could wish for.

The sumptuous leatherette seats are a joy, so comfortable and 12-way power adjustable for the driver and rear passengers – the front passenger has to put up with a mere choice of six different positions – and include temperature control.

XPENG’s proprietary XNGP driver assistance system, equipped with LiDAR and high-resolution cameras, ensures one of the most advanced semi-autonomous driving capabilities available today.

But it is the G6 that is paving the way, the standard range is priced at an incredible £39,990 including metallic paint until the end of July. The Long Range G6 starts from £44,990 and includes a Free Ohme home charger for customers buying by the end of September.

Westaway Motors have already been delivering the G6 to the first wave of customers. Could you be the next?

The G6 is also attracting interest from fleet managers and companies looking to switch their fleet to electric. Westaway has a series of attractive contract hire and leasing packages available to businesses of all sizes and with a wide range of fleet requirements.

The UK is a crucial step in XPENG’s internationalisation strategy. Not only has it become the largest EV market in Europe in 2024 but it is also one of the most significant right-hand-drive markets worldwide.

“We are excited to bring a new era of smarter, more sustainable mobility to the UK market and globally,” said Dr Brian Gu, vice chairman and president of XPENG.

“With XPENG’s cutting-edge proprietary technology – ranging from futuristic design and impressive range to ultra-fast charging – we are confident that our vehicles will resonate with UK consumers, offering exceptional quality, innovation, and an outstanding driving experience.”

Plans are already advanced to introduce two new models next year: the ultra intelligent flagship SUV G9 and the X9, XPENG’s ultra-smart large seven-seater.

“XPENG have built a fantastic range of vehicles,” says Richard. “XPENG is targeting the UK market at the moment because three are no tariffs and the name is only going to grow.”

………………………………….

Family values drive 80 years of success

WELCOME to Westaway Motors, established by Eric Westaway over 80 years ago in a converted agricultural building in the village of Naseby and still with the Westaway family at the helm today.

The company has grown to represent many franchises across Northamptonshire and prides itself on offering the widest selection of new and used vehicles in the county.

“Despite this, we retain the structure and values of a family run business which we believe set us apart from our competition,” says dealer principal Richard Ward. As a result, its staff are keen to stay, which enables Westaway Motors to enhance its relationships and long-term connections with its many regular customers.

“Our array of financing options, service plans and special offers ensure that whatever your budget, you will be able to afford one of our quality new or used vehicles as well as aftersales services,” says Richard.

Fleet buyers and disabled customers are equally well catered for through an outstanding range of beneficial business packages and Motability deals.

Westaway Motors currently holds franchises for XPENG & GWM at its Moulton Park Dealership, along with approved aftersales for Jeep, Suzuki & Mitsubishi. There rural location in the village of Spratton represents Isuzu, & KGM (formerly Ssangyong), a third location in the village of Maidwell is currently a used car centrewith a new car franchise due in the near future. The best way to see the range is by visiting in person at our dealerships or online at westawaymotors.co.uk

FIND OUT MORE AT

westwaymotors.co.uk

01604 494 121

Boughton Green Road, Moulton Park, Northampton NN2 7AH

………………………………….

Stay connected with local business through Business MK. Join our exclusive community for the latest news, insights, updates, features and thought leadership.

Stay informed – subscribe now at bit.ly/3MZiqzQ. Unsubscribe at any time.