New All-Electric Lexus RZ… The drive is everything

Sponsored

The Lexus RZ is a battery electric SUV, the first Lexus electric vehicle to be developed from the ground up. It is not a vehicle that simply adopts battery electric power in place of a conventional engine; it goes much further to realise the exciting potential of new technologies that enhance performance and driving pleasure, true to the Lexus Electrified philosophy.

Functional beauty with advanced technology

First and foremost, the RZ is a Lexus, retaining the fine qualities of performance and craftsmanship associated with the brand. With sleek and elegant body styling, a striking bi-tone bodywork option and sculpted lines that hint at its sporty temperament, the Lexus RZ instantly stands out.

The e-TNGA platform and battery electric drivetrain open up new freedoms in design. The interior is light, spacious and luxurious.

Comfort in the RZ is inspired by ‘Omotenashi’, an ancient form of Japanese hospitality, centred around anticipating a guest’s needs. The unique ‘IN-EI’ illumination lets you enjoy the shimmering effects of changing light, while the layout of instruments are positioned in the driver’s line of sight.

An electrified powertrain with outstanding performance

The Lexus RZ features a 71.4kWh battery which provides a range of up to 271 miles and supports rapid charging up to 150kW.

The fundamentals of handling and responsiveness are secured with a dedicated new electric vehicle platform, which brings excellent body rigidity, a low centre of gravity and a long wheelbase.

Advanced drivetrain featuring optional by-wire steering with a One Motion Grip yoke and front and rear e-Axles work in conjunction with DIRECT4 all-wheel drive torque control to deliver acceleration, precision handling and ultra-responsive braking for a drive that’s remarkably smooth and effortless.

Perfect for Business

Whether you’re a Fleet Manager or company car driver, the New Lexus RZ makes perfect business sense.

With a range of business finance solutions tailored to meet your needs and BIK rates from 2%, the Lexus RZ really does have huge appeal.

Plus, there is the peace of mind provided by the Lexus warranty. Every new Lexus comes with a 3-year manufacturer warranty followed by a 12 months / 10,000 miles additional warranty, with every Lexus service*.

A range of offers are available from Lexus Milton Keynes exclusive to business customers.

