Expanding group acquires Delgarth Motor Company and Milton Keynes Autorama dealerships

TWO long-established motor dealerships in Milton Keynes have been sold to automotive retail group SG International Holdings Ltd t/a Allen Motor Group.

The company has paid an undisclosed sum for the acquisition of Delgarth Motor Company and Milton Keynes Autorama. The two companies that represent Hyundai, Suzuki and Kia in Milton Keynes and Bletchley have been under the ownership of the Turney family since being founded by Dave Turney in 1981.

Allen Motor Group already operates Ford, Kia and Mazda across the South East, West Midlands, London and Kent and has now added the two Kia outlets, as well as entering Hyundai and Suzuki for the first time.

Mr Turney said: “We are immensely proud of the business we have built over the years with a fantastic team around us. The time has come for myself and my son Steve to hand the keys over to a much larger and growing group in Allen Motor Group. I wish them all the best and would like to thank my amazing team for the past 41 years.”

Delgarth Motor Company and Milton Keynes Autorama were advised by professional services firm UHY Hacker Young and lawyers at regional law firm Birketts.

“Kia and Hyundai are probably two of the most desirable brands in the UK currently therefore it is no surprise there was strong interest in these businesses,” said David Kendrick, equity partner and corporate finance specialist at UHY Hacker young. “Having grown their UK dealer group over the past number of years, it fits perfectly for Super Group and cements their relationship with Kia further.”