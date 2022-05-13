Back in business: Airport prepares for take-off in passenger numbers

SHORT-STAY city breaks led the way for passengers as numbers passed one million through London Luton Airport in April.

The airport welcomed almost 1.2 million passengers last month, marking its busiest since the pandemic began and demonstrating the airport’s continued recovery. This time last year just 106,000 passed through the airport.

April’s encouraging figures set the scene for what is shaping up to be a busy summer for London Luton. The airport is actively recruiting people for roles across security, retail, customer service and hospitality, as well as roles related to the Direct Air-Rail Transit system, which will link the airport terminal with Luton Airport Parkway railway station.

London Luton’s chief executive Alberto Martin pictured said: “The London Luton Airport team has worked incredibly hard to deliver an excellent, stress-free airport experience over the Easter holidays, helping so many people reconnect with family and friends, enjoy a well-deserved holiday or forge new business connections.

“The launch of new destinations and the opening of new shops and restaurants, along with a great customer experience are a clear signal that LLA is truly back in business and positions us as the airport of choice for people travelling this summer.”

The rise in passenger numbers is expected to continue, he added. This summer, holidaymakers have a choice of 130 different destinations, with the Greek island of Kefalonia becoming the latest addition to the departure boards.