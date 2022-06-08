‘A crucial development’: London transport chief hails airport’s rapid transit link ahead of opening

BOSSES at London Luton Airport have been showing the improvements they have made with connectivity to London in mind.

They have hosted Seb Dance, London’s Deputy Mayor for Transport and deputy chair of Transport for London, who met with senior management to discuss the airport’s recovery following the pandemic and its plans for future sustainable growth.

Mr Dance also met the airport’s passenger services, security and operations teams and was given a tour of the Luton DART Direct Air-Rail Transit, an automated people mover that will transport passengers from the terminal to Luton Airport Parkway railway station in under four minutes.

Mr Dance said: “I was pleased to visit Luton and see the new DART, which is a crucial development that is set to deliver vastly improved connectivity to those visiting our city. As London recovers from the pandemic, delivering high quality public transport connections is vital to boosting economic growth and encouraging visitors from around the world back to London.”

The Luton DART, which is due to open later this year, will reduce overall journey times between the airport and 22 stations across Greater London served by Luton Airport Parkway station. Eight trains an hour serve London St Pancras, with an express service every half-hour taking just 22 minutes. The DART project is being delivered by the airport’s owner Luton Rising.

“A sustainable approach is vital to the future success of the aviation industry and the Luton DART will see a significant amount of passenger traffic shifting from road to rail,” said Luton Rising’s chief executive Graham Olver. “This was an important opportunity to reaffirm our environmental commitments and the role the Luton DART will play in helping to deliver the Luton 2040 Carbon Neutral target.”

London Luton’s chief executive Alberto Martin added: “When it opens later this year, the DART will transform the passenger experience and create the fastest rail connection to Central London after Heathrow, helping us in our goal to support more sustainable modes of transport.”