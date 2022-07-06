‘An ideal location for investment’: Developer reveals logistics park plan for former Vauxhall site

VAUXHALL’S aftersales warehouse site next to Junction 11a of the M1 at Luton in is to be transformed into a 1.2 million sq ft industrial and logistics park.

Developer Goodman plans to create a state-of-the-art commercial park on the brownfield site, providing space for customers operating across the manufacturing, distribution and logistics sectors.

The site’s strategic location makes it ideally placed to serve London and the Midlands, with 27.7 million consumers accessible within a two-hour drivetime.

Goodman’s vision is of sustainably-designed warehouse space with extensive landscaping. It has pledged a circular approach to construction, minimising waste and use of resources, reusing existing materials wherever possible.

The development will also feature renewable energy sources including full rooftops of solar photovoltaic panels, rainwater harvesting and electric vehicle infrastructure.

“Luton’s excellent connectivity, large labour pool and strong performance across sectors including technology, research and development, transport and logistics, makes it an ideal location for investment,” said Goodman’s development director Nigel Dolan.

“In line with our brownfield development strategy, Goodman will redevelop this site and create a highly sustainable business and employment destination of exceptional quality, while placing our customers close to large consumer populations and a readily available talent pool. We look forward to driving supply chain efficiencies for our customers in this prime location.”

The project is part of Goodman’s wider investment in Bedfordshire. It has recently completed the second phase of Bedford Commercial Park, a 45-acre development and joint venture with Bedford Borough Council.

Work on the Vauxhall site is expected to start in 2023, subject to planning.