Partners head promotions at law firm’s office in Milton Keynes

LAWYERS at regional law firm Howes Percival’s Milton Keynes office are celebrating after promotions for three of their colleagues.

Pictured below are Jenny Laskey, who specialises in contentious probate, and corporate lawyer Tom Redman who have become partners in the firm. Graham Jones, part of the firm’s commercial property department, is now a senior associate.

“As a firm we have a reputation for promoting from within and it is great to be able to reward so many people this year for their exceptional efforts in supporting our clients,” said Howes Percival chairman Geraint Davies.

“The firm has had a really successful year and this achievement has been driven by exceptional people working really hard together. Our people have been at the heart of that and consistently provided excellent service to our clients, which has enabled us to capitalise on the opportunities that have arisen.

“Investment in people, through both external appointments and nurturing our existing talent, is key to our strategy, our continued success and growth.”

Howes Percival has also announced a total 14 senior promotions across its East Midlands offices.

Appointed to director level at the Northampton office are family lawyer Alishia Marrocco, commercial property specialist Owen Franks and Lucy Elianu, part of the firm’s wills probate, tax and trusts department. Also promoted to director is Miles Barnes in the corporate and commercial department.

Corporate lawyer William Taylor becomes a senior associate in the corporate team.