Corporate law specialist moves to regional firm as partner

EXPERIENCED corporate lawyer Gary Smith has joined regional law firm Howes Percival in Milton Keynes as a partner.

Having trained in the City of London, Gary brought his practice to Milton Keynes in 2003 and previously worked with Howes Percival partners Andy Harris and Tom Redman during their time at law firm Dentons.

“Gary was our top choice when we first started looking around for a senior local partner to join the team,” said Tom. “His work and client base perfectly complement our existing offering and provide a platform for further growth.”

Gary Smith (left) with Tom Redman.

Gary acts for clients including listed companies, private companies, private equity-backed entities and partnerships. His expertise covers the full range of corporate and commercial law including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, shareholder advice and MBOs/MBIs. He recently acted for two large holiday park operators on acquisition and disposal work, for a French logistics operator on its first strategic acquisition in the UK market and for the UK subsidiary of a US-based company on its disposal of a non-core subsidiary to an American private equity-backed backed entity.

Tom, Howes Percival’s head of corporate at its Milton Keynes office, said: “Our clients are at the heart of everything we do and the ability to attract the top local talent is a key part of ensuring we continue to provide the best possible client service.

“To add senior expertise of Gary’s calibre is testament to the hard work we have put in over the last few years to grow our reputation and become even more of a key player in our local market. I am absolutely delighted to be working with Gary again.”

The corporate team in the Milton Keynes office at Knowlhill has grown by 400% in the last four years with a run of top-level recruits and transactions. It has completed deals completed for household-name clients including Group 1 Automotive, Steven Eagell, Polyco Healthline Group, BGF and Lloyds Development Capital and won major awards including the Law Firm of the Year at last year’s Insider Central and Eastern Region Dealmakers Awards.

