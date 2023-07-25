Attorney General champions careers in government law departments on visit to OU Law School

ATTORNEY GENERAL Victoria Prentis is pictured in conversation at The Open University in Milton Keynes on a visit to mark the 25th anniversary of the OU’s Law School.

She spoke to more than 260 people – online and in person – on the various routes into law and stressed the work of government lawyers impacts all aspects of public life.

“From judicial reviews and trade deals to drafting legislation, government lawyers work on some of the most extraordinary cases that impact every aspect of public life,” the Attorney General said.

“The Open University’s strength is that it offers flexible learning and open doors for its students to explore new opportunities. The Government Legal Department is similar in its approach offering diverse routes into the profession, flexible working, inclusive workplaces and continual learning opportunities.

“This is why I am a champion of the government legal profession and would recommend that everyone interested in a career in law considers the Government Legal Department.”

Ms Prentis, the MP for Banbury, was a government lawyer for 17 years before entering Parliament. During her presentation, she reflected on her professional career and her current role as the government’s top legal adviser.

She took part in a Q&A session with students in which topics ranged from the emergence of Artificial Intelligence to for how long legal papers should be archived.