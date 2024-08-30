Put our high streets high up the agenda: FSB launches call to government

POP-UPs, temporary use initiatives and mobile-phone based loyalty programmes are among a package of measures intended to help transform the UK’s high streets.

A major new report from the Federation of Small Businesses has delivered a series of recommendations to councils aimed at helping the UK’s small businesses to grow and thrive.

The Future of the High Street report tackles the ongoing issues of business rates, parking and transport and calls for local authorities to create a specialised fund to support pop-ups, markets and temporary use initiatives for first-time businesses to encourage new ventures and help them set up on the high street.

A total of 39% of high street small businesses across the UK say the availability of affordable commercial space is important for the future of an area. Ensuring temporary spaces are available will not only help fill vacant sites but also provide opportunities for small firms eager to launch on the high street, said the FSB.

The research highlights the need for well-maintained and accessible modern public toilets and family-friendly services such as creche facilities, encouraging visitors to stay longer, upping footfall and supporting the local economy.

Jennifer Thomas, the FSB’s development manager for the East Midlands, said: “It is important that small firms across the East Midlands are provided with the right environment, infrastructure and flexibility to be successful and in turn help grow their local economy.

“Local authorities can play a pivotal role in improving the experience of a high street, encouraging more people to visit, shop and invest there, and we look forward to working closely with them.

“Our high streets have been through many changes and will continue to evolve and that is why it is so important that the small businesses at their heart are well equipped for the future.”

The survey found local businesses in the East Midlands saw a range of closures on their local high street, including retail, hospitality and entertainment venues, banks and post offices since the start of the pandemic.

The FSB is calling for a band of on-site high street chiefs responsible for the growth and wellbeing of high streets across the country, creating promotion plans and monitoring vacant units within their area. They would work with local businesses, landlords, BID managers and community groups to help encourage growth in the area, as well as lead a ‘vacancy taskforce’ monitoring commercial properties.

Business rates remain a huge burden on high street small businesses, with the current Small Business Rate Relief a key part of their survival. The research found 36% of high street small businesses in the East Midlands say they would not survive without SBRR.

The FSB wants the SBRR threshold increased from £12,000 of rateable value to £25,000 to ease the pressure on smaller organisations.

The report calls for a high street hop scheme providing free bus fares on key routes during peak shopping days to help increase footfall and support local businesses.

43% of high street small businesses in the East Midlands say parking facilities are managed poorly on their local high street. They want to see free parking on at least two Saturdays plus two additional days a month in order to encourage increased footfall and to make high streets more accessible.

…………………………………………..

Stay connected with local business through Business MK. Join our exclusive community for the latest news, insights, updates, features and thought leadership. Stay informed – subscribe now. Unsubscribe at any time: bit.ly/3MZiqzQ