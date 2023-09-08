Unity Place unveils its hospitality offer

UNITY PLACE, home to Santander’s UK headquarters in Central Milton Keynes, is preparing to open its dining and entertainment facilities later this month.

They include an Urban Food Market, with vendors offering a range of food and refreshment from around the world. Among those the social enterprise Change Please, serving coffees from a specially reworked tuk tuk on the ground floor. It will serve the Work Café when it opens in September. Its profits go towards giving people experiencing homelessness a living wage job, housing, training and opportunities for their future development.

The facilities at Unity Place are operated by catering and hospitality specialist Restaurant Associates. Its account director Rhodri Adrian said: “Unity Place endeavours to be a prominent social enterprise hub, dedicated to fostering a strong sense of community. It will be a place to bring friends, families and colleagues together. The variety and quality of the vendors is second to none and there really is something for everyone with tastes from far and wide all in one place.”

The Urban Food Market is also introducing the Unity Place app, which aims to speed up the ordering process, Mr Adrian added.