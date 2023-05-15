Transformed: The Hub prepares to unveil its new look after major modernisation

WORK to transform The Hub in Central Milton Keynes is nearing completion.

The project will result in the “tired” public space undergoing a facelift to bring in more visitors and to help The Hub’s restaurants and bars to move forward from the impact of the pandemic.

The scheme is the creation of city centre-based DLA Architects Practice and construction firm RSR, headquartered at Linford Wood. A new fountain in the centre of the piazza forms the centrepiece, a raised water feature that will create a stronger focal point with seating round its edges, new landscaping and elegant planting.

Portes cochères will provide all year-round use for diners and drinkers in all weathers andlouvred roofs and automatic glazed panels open or close to provide shelter from the elements or to welcome the sun’s rays in the summer.

A DLA Architects Practice spokesman said: “Our brief was to reinvigorate a public place that although much loved had, over the years, become tired and in need of modernisation.

“Our solution was to create elegant indoor / outdoor pavilions that echo the form of the iconic and much-loved portes-cochères that decorate the public realm throughout Central Milton Keynes. We are grateful to our client for their high-minded vision and for giving us a free hand to achieve it.”

RSR is completing the final work planting the trees and flower beds. “This is a fantastic project for RSR to work on locally, transforming and expanding this vibrant leisure quarter in the very heart of Milton Keynes,” said a spokesman.