A business lunch that means business: Win £100 to dine at Parrilla Steak & Grill

THE BUSINESS lunch is a fine art. It needs to be impressive but unpretentious, refined but relaxed — a place where deals can be done over a well-cooked meal.

Parrilla Steak & Grill, the latest addition to The Hub, Milton Keynes, has taken up the challenge, serving up bold Argentine flavours in a setting that feels both stylish and professional.

With a warm, contemporary interior featuring burnt orange tones and market-style LED lighting, Parrilla strikes the right balance between sophistication and comfort. There’s a quiet hum of upbeat music in the background, just enough to create atmosphere without overwhelming conversation.

Service is polished and efficient, with tables discreetly wiped between courses. For those wanting a little more privacy, the upstairs seating offers a quieter option.

Starters that impress…

The menu opens with dishes designed to start strong. The beef tacos, served in a cast-iron dish, are smoky and fresh, with tender shavings of beef balanced by sour cream, chives, lemon juice and Aleppo chilli. A perfect bite of heat, acidity and richness.

Meanwhile, the Gaucho carpaccio is a masterclass in contrast. Thinly sliced Argentine tenderloin is draped with black garlic mayo, olive oil, rocket and shaved provolone, with baked crostini on the side.

The beef melts in the mouth, the peppery rocket and garlic mayo elevating it beyond the ordinary. It’s a starter designed to impress a client — and it does.

A confident main course offering…

The lunch menu, available Monday to Friday, noon-4pm (£17.95 per person), is tailored to suit every taste. My choice, the Argentine-style spatchcock chicken, arrived golden and crisp, the chimichurri sauce delivering a punch of herby freshness. Served with onion slaw and triple-cooked chips, it was well-balanced and bursting with Latin American flavour.

The fillet steak, ordered medium rare, was perfectly cooked — tender, flavourful and accompanied by a chimichurri sauce that complemented rather than overpowered. Creamy Parmesan and garlic baby potatoes added indulgence, while the asparagus, sautéed in lemon butter, soy sauce and balsamic vinegar, provided brightness.

A glass of house Malbec tied it all together — a rich, fruit-forward wine with notes of boysenberry and spice, expertly chosen to complement the smoky depth of the dishes.

A smart choice for dining…

Parrilla Steak & Grill is more than just a steakhouse. It’s an ideal spot for business lunches, meetings or client entertaining. The setting is stylish, the service seamless and the food delivers exactly what you want — a confident, well-executed menu that showcases the best of Argentine cuisine.

Would we recommend it? Without hesitation. For a business lunch in Milton Keynes, Parrilla is setting the standard.

