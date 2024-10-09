At the top table: Raise a glass to the winners in the Buckinghamshire Food & Drink Awards

BEING the cream of the crop is meat and drink to the best of the best in Buckinghamshire’s food and drink sector.
The county’s pubs, restaurants, retailers, brewers, suppliers and distillers were at Milton Keynes Theatre to raise a glass of prosecco, enjoy a bite of pizza and celebrate the winners in the 2024 Buckinghamshire Food & Drink Awards.
The accolade is made more important by the winners being decided by public vote.
Businesses felt seen by their community and excited at the opportunity to shout about all that comes with running and working within the hospitality sector, said Kathryn Shipton, events manager at awards organiser Events & PR, based near Towcester.
“To be seen in your industry is everything and having been witness to the support and unity of all the finalists and winners involved in these awards proves how imperative independent businesses are to the community.”
MEET THE WINNERS
Café/ Tearoom of the Year
Gold Red Lion – Bradenham
Silver Great Gelato
Best Independent Butchers
Gold P J Pollard and Son
Silver Padbury Meats
Best Artisan Bakery
Gold Ria’s Homemade Cakes
Silver Plot Cakes
Best Farm Shop/ Deli
Gold Grooms Farm Shop
Silver Cranley Barn Farm
Micro Brewery of the Year
Gold Bucks Star Brewery
Silver Chiltern Valley Winery and Brewery
Craft Distillery of the Year
Gold NU Era Spirits
Top Local Pub
Gold The Cross Keys
Silver The Crooked Billet
Best Street Eats and Bevs
Gold Papi’s Cocktails
Silver The House of Dough
Restaurant of the Year
Gold Mowgli’s @ The Bell Inn
Silver The Plough, Milton Keynes
Best Newcomer
Gold Have I Got Brews For You
Silver Allium Dining
