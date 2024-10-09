At the top table: Raise a glass to the winners in the Buckinghamshire Food & Drink Awards

BEING the cream of the crop is meat and drink to the best of the best in Buckinghamshire’s food and drink sector.

The county’s pubs, restaurants, retailers, brewers, suppliers and distillers were at Milton Keynes Theatre to raise a glass of prosecco, enjoy a bite of pizza and celebrate the winners in the 2024 Buckinghamshire Food & Drink Awards.

The accolade is made more important by the winners being decided by public vote.

Businesses felt seen by their community and excited at the opportunity to shout about all that comes with running and working within the hospitality sector, said Kathryn Shipton, events manager at awards organiser Events & PR, based near Towcester.

“To be seen in your industry is everything and having been witness to the support and unity of all the finalists and winners involved in these awards proves how imperative independent businesses are to the community.”

MEET THE WINNERS

Café/ Tearoom of the Year

Gold Red Lion – Bradenham

Silver Great Gelato

Best Independent Butchers

Gold P J Pollard and Son

Silver Padbury Meats

Best Artisan Bakery

Gold Ria’s Homemade Cakes

Silver Plot Cakes

Best Farm Shop/ Deli

Gold Grooms Farm Shop

Silver Cranley Barn Farm

Micro Brewery of the Year

Gold Bucks Star Brewery

Silver Chiltern Valley Winery and Brewery

Craft Distillery of the Year

Gold NU Era Spirits

Top Local Pub

Gold The Cross Keys

Silver The Crooked Billet

Best Street Eats and Bevs

Gold Papi’s Cocktails

Silver The House of Dough

Restaurant of the Year

Gold Mowgli’s @ The Bell Inn

Silver The Plough, Milton Keynes

Best Newcomer

Gold Have I Got Brews For You

Silver Allium Dining

………………………………….

Stay connected with local business through Business MK. Join our exclusive community for the latest news, insights, updates, features and thought leadership.

Stay informed – subscribe now at bit.ly/3MZiqzQ. Unsubscribe at any time.