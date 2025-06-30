Personal service, expert advice… the best of both worlds

Martin Castleton, managing director of Aureum Insurance Brokers.

IN DAYS gone by, the insurance man was part of the community. A regular knock on the door to discuss requirements, collect premiums or simply have a chat and a cuppa. Business practice has moved on since those days but the service element remains paramount… at least for independent B2B insurance broker Aureum Insurance Brokers.

“Every business needs some kind of insurance,” says Aureum Insurance Brokers managing director Martin Castleton. “The difference is how you do it. It is not about reinventing everything or launching revolutionary new products. Personal delivery is the difference and that is what I see as being our key focus to make an impression in the market.

“Personal, local service backed by expert risk advice is what it should be all about.”

Martin has worked in the insurance sector for 25 years and founded Aureum Insurance Brokers as a sister company of commercial and property finance expert Aureum Finance last year.

The business is an Appointed Representative of Momentum Broker Solutions, which provides support, FCA regulation and access to over 200 insurers to over 100 independent insurance brokers across the UK

Milton Keynes born and bred, Martin began his career aged 17 in the claims department of the Motor Insurance Bureau in Milton Keynes and has worked for both large corporate brokers and the smaller independents, managing clients in the construction, property, automotive, technology, manufacturing and professional services sectors.

It is a track record that brings the best of both worlds to Aureum Insurance Brokers, he says.

Now he is delivering Aureum Insurance Brokers’ second year in business, a plan focused on growth from a strong base established in the past year.

“The first 12 months have been fun, exciting and we are significantly ahead of where I thought we would be.

“The aim is to bring staff in over the next 12 months and then, at the end of year two review the plans and opportunities we have to further grow the business either via people, locations or acquisitions.”

Aureum Insurance Brokers’ style is to sit down with each client to fully understand their business and their plans – including identifying potential risks and giving the technical advice on how to mitigate them – before delivering an insurance solution tailored to a client’s specific objectives.

“Our placement philosophy is solely focused on achieving what is best for our clients. Being independent means we can select insurers based on our clients’ needs and we are able to access a wide range of insurers” says Martin.

“We are flexible, quick to respond and able to tailor our service delivery to each client’s needs and requirements.”

Aureum Insurance Brokers is also at its clients’ side all year round, keeping them up to date with changes to legislation and regulations, changes in the insurance market and risk alerts as they happen.

“We combine the benefits of a large corporate broker with individual personal service of a local independent broker,” says Martin.

His plans for Aureum Insurance Brokers’ second 12 months focus on embedding the business and its offer in Milton Keynes – and wider – business community. Aureum Insurance Brokers already works with clients all over the UK.

“It is about the person delivering that service. I want to push Milton Keynes by continuing to support local networking groups and jointly working with Aureum Finance’s great reputation to become recognised as the local community insurance broker.”

Aureum Insurance Brokers was born from many conversations between Martin and Aureum Finance’s founder and managing director Dean Brown, who have been friends since school. They agreed that it was the right time and a logical step in Aureum Finance’s expansion plans and a means to fill a gap in the local business market place.

“I grew up here and Milton Keynes is a unique place,” says Martin. “People want to do business in Milton Keynes and support the local community. There is huge potential for us to become the ‘go to’ broker in Milton Keynes.”

Martin also has a passion to encourage the next generation of talent to consider insurance as a career. He is keen to visit schools, colleges and universities to talk about the sector and the career opportunities it offers.

“This has been a rewarding career for me. It has been varied, interesting and I have learned so much from the technical side of insurance, the legal side of insurance and the sales and people skills needed to deliver what are very complex products.

“I have been lucky enough to enjoy some amazing experiences as a result of this career. I see it as a personal responsibility to highlight the career and the industry to get young people into the industry and show them that it can be a professional and rewarding career.”

