Aureum Finance team launch Aureum Insurance

LAUNCHED in July 2024, Aureum Insurance Brokers Limited is a new truly independent insurance broker specialising in a number of commercial sectors including property, construction, motor trade, manufacturing, IT, technology and professional services.

Our management team have lived and worked in Milton Keynes, making this a perfect location for us to call home. We will serve the local business community and are centrally located to serve clients across the UK.

As an independent insurance broker, we are free of any external shareholders, enabling us to put clients and staff at the heart of what we do. We are owned and managed by a team with over 25 years’ broking experience, and Aureum Insurance Brokers brings the best of the large corporate brokers with the freedom of being able to adapt and change as our clients’ needs change.

Martin Castleton, Aureum Insurance Brokers managing director, said: “Having seen and worked through the huge mergers and acquisitions in the insurance broker market, clients have been moved around from office to office based on their premium spend, location or complexity with the broker making the decision how they are serviced and where from. Clients have been left with little choice of who they deal with or how they are serviced. We are able to maintain personal service that is right for the client, regardless of premium spend or geographical location. The added benefit of being independent is whilst we work with the UK’s leading insurers, we are not dictated to place our client’s business where it suits our investors or senior leaders. Our broking strategy is simple, ‘What is the best solution for the client?’

“That’s why we started Aureum Insurance Brokers – to give clients back the choice of how they are looked after by their broker”.

Dean Brown, director of Aureum Insurance Brokers and managing director of Aureum Finance, said: “Aureum Finance have been advising clients on their finance needs for the last six years and having Aureum Insurance Brokers as part of our family gives our clients a wider service proposition and allows us to be an integral part of our client’s business needs.”