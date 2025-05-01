Working and learning: A real investment in your workforce

Professor Keith Schofield, head of The Open University Business School, explores ways to work and learn.

………………………………….

Published in association with

LEARNING at Work Week, designed to build a culture of learning in the workplace, is a great time to consider what skills you or your team would like to master.

This annual initiative, which takes place on May 12-18, encourages employers and employees to focus on their learning and development.

As a partner, The Open University’s free learning digital platform OpenLearn is offering a range of courses, articles, videos, quizzes and interactive games covering a diverse range of subjects.

Sign up to receive exclusive content including a copy of the OU’s recent Powering up Productivity report. This reveals that one in four businesses (27%) believe productivity has declined over the past five years and that only 37% of SMEs have implemented programmes or initiatives to enhance productivity, compared to 75% of large businesses.

Interestingly, one of the recommendations for businesses to unlock their productivity potential includes investing in reskilling and upskilling the workforce.

>> One of our graduates, Rachel Blackburn MBE, exemplifies the learning at work career model. Rachel left school at 16 to forge a very successful business career up to director level while juggling work and formal study, gaining two OU qualifications in management as well as a MBA which she achieved in 2004.

The hard-working high-flyer was delighted to receive a MBE for services to the business community and to exports, travelling to Buckingham Palace in March to be presented with her medal by Anne, The Princess Royal.

Rachel often credits her MBA as a crucial milestone in her journey to founding an international management consultancy business, Norwich-based US2U Consulting Ltd. As the chief executive, she works with businesses and organisations worldwide to provide services such as executive coaching, people development, mentoring and business strategy.

Rachel said: “I see the OU MBA as a critical part of my journey towards being awarded the MBE. It has opened doors to so many opportunities, not just through the competence gained but also via the confidence and credibility it has enabled in the UK and internationally.”

>> Taking advantage of learning opportunities while at work is a great way to keep your skills updated and stay open to new opportunities for progression. With that in mind, we have forged an exciting new partnership to help foster new business leaders of the future, specifically from minority ethnic backgrounds.

Our Centre for Voluntary Sector Leadership is one of our centres of research excellence which supports and initiates action in the voluntary sector through collaboration and leadership. It has recently partnered with the Henry Smith Charity, whose mission is to tackle economic and social disadvantage, for the new Minority Ethnic Leadership programme.

Six learning hubs are being created across the UK in Glasgow, Belfast, Cardiff, Liverpool, Bristol and London with 55 learners in total participating in the leadership programme. They will access 150 hours’ free learning via OpenLearn including two bespoke leadership courses, as well as a further credit-bearing course on work-related study. The programme also includes in-person sessions featuring motivational speakers, ad hoc mentoring and peer learning opportunities.

Funding of more than £200,000 has enabled this extension to a successful pilot scheme last year, which saw learners take part for free in a Black Leadership and Empowerment Programme in Manchester. This was the first of its kind in the UK, specifically supporting black learners to make a difference in leadership and to address the under-representation of ethnic minorities in voluntary leadership positions.

My personal thanks go to Dr Fidèle Mutwarasibo, the CVSL director who is a senior lecturer in work-based learning, for all his hard work. He is well known in Milton Keynes circles due to his involvement with the city and various charitable initiatives.

Get the full story at The Open University Business School.

business-school.open.ac.uk

………………………………….

Stay connected with local business through Business MK. Join our exclusive community for the latest news, insights, updates, features and thought leadership.

Stay informed – subscribe now at bit.ly/3MZiqzQ. Unsubscribe at any time.