Part of my therapy has been learning what masculinity really is

Out-of-date definitions of manliness are responsible for shocking rise in violence against women, says mental health campaigner Ashley Riley.

BUSINESSES must step up and play their part in tackling the rising tide of violence against women, says a mental health campaigner.

Ashley Riley (pictured above) blames a “warped” definition of masculinity as a major reason for the number of attacks on women and girls. Analysis by the National Police Chiefs’ Council shows that an estimated two million women a year are victims of violence.

Crimes including stalking, harassment, sexual assault and domestic violence affect one in 12 women in England and Wales, with the number of recorded offences growing by 37% in the past five years and the perpetrators getting younger.

“You only have to go online right now and type in ‘Masculinity’ to see the warped, outdated and over-physical and over-sexualised definition.” said Ashley. “It is not enough for individuals, organisations and businesses to recognise there are growing problems with misogyny and aggressive behaviours towards women but do nothing about it.”

Educating and training men about real masculinity is not only essential for male mental health but it would also make a real difference to violence against women and attitudes of misogyny, he added.

Ashley is delivering a workshop to businesses across the UK called Modern Masculinity in the Workplace that addresses what real masculinity is and how that has to play an essential role in men’s behaviours. It looks at male mental health, what is ‘poor’ mental health, what middle-aged male mental health is and what is masculinity.

It goes on to look at how men can know ‘themselves’, know when to help others and when other men need help.

Ashley has shared on his online platform Blue Soul Shoes his experience of suffering a mental health crisis last year.

At the start of 2023 he was an outgoing, comfortable, loud, business-owning, confident man. Then he started suffering from a low mood and had a brief panic attack. Within a month it turned into life-stopping anxiety and deep, dark depression.

“As part of my treatment I have undertaken therapy and part of that has been learning what real masculinity is,” Ashley said.

“Too often the world defines ‘masculinity’ as being emotionless, physically strong, sexually strong, wealthy and unconquerable. If you are working in business, masculinity is working all the hours available, keeping on top of emails at the weekend, eating on the move, socialising with fatty food and alcohol while putting others, including your family, second.

“Real masculinity is about accepting emotions are variable, knowing that it is OK to not to always be on your game, recognising that happiness is not about money, that ‘turning up’ for yourself is really important and asking for help is OK.”

Figures show that 77% of men have suffered with common mental health symptoms like anxiety, stress or depression.

“We also know that 40% of men have never spoken to anyone about their mental health.

“What this means in reality is that too often men are self-medicating. This means they use alcohol, tobacco or drugs to ‘feel better’. That can too often lead to dysfunctional behaviour which includes violence against women.”

It is not enough for businesses to have the basics in place to support men’s mental health when things go wrong, he added. That is why addressing this issue through education and challenge can make a real, lasting difference.

Find out more about Ashley’s mental health journey and on the Modern Masculinity in the Workplace workshop and Blue Soul Shoes at bit.ly/BlueSoulShoes.

