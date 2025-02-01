Now your business support solutions really are iNREACH

Advertisement Feature

iNREACH Group is a family business that was founded in September 1998 by Adam Macintyre, who is still our MD today. We are proud to celebrate being in business for over 25 years – a quarter of a century of unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence and partnership in three areas: IT, print and communications.

About iNREACH Group

iNREACH Group is a business IT, comms and print partner based in Milton Keynes. We work with organisations all over the UK, providing first-class business support in all of our specialist areas.

With each of our IT, comms and print services, we can provide custom-built packages to suit your business and your team’s requirements. We work with the leading print, IT and communication providers to ensure we offer the best and most reliable service in all areas.

For more information about what we can offer and the different levels of support we can offer your business, visit our website today at inreachgroup.co.uk

Our team and our knowledge

When it comes to supporting our clients and customers, we start by taking care of our own team. Providing training and encouraging innovative ways of working are always at the top of our list. This ensures we keep on top of the industry trends – in the field we work in, these are changing rapidly.

Have you considered how AI can be included in your business IT processes? Have you considered how your broadband speed can affect your internal and external communications?

Have you been looking for ways to make your business printing more environmentally friendly? As your partner, we are constantly deliberating and exploring these areas to help you streamline your processes and work towards your business’s success.

We couldn’t do this without our fantastic team. We provide a whole host of team-building activities, like our bowling championship. We have also recently invested in a brand-new range of company clothing, available in different colours to represent each of our specialist areas.

iNTALK – The cloud-based communication platform

iNTALK is our cloud-based communication platform, which is built for business.

Upgrade your business telecommunication with iNTALK, our UK-based complete business cloud-based phone system which provides organisations with fixed and mobile telephony assets. All aspects can be accessed in one place with our intuitive and easy-to-use online portal. With iNTALK, you can manage your entire communications infrastructure in a flexible, cost-effective package.

Most importantly, our iNTALK platform is ISDN/PTSN switch-off proof. This means that when the Big Switch Off occurs, your communications platform will remain stable and continue to provide you, your team and your clients with that all-important communication line.

iNTALK is a scalable platform so that it can be integrated into businesses of all sizes. There is bound to be a package to suit your business and our packages are flexible so we can scale up or down as your business grows. As with all of our services, our iNTALK packages include end-to-end support. We can provide everything you need for your comms platform: from the individual handsets and headsets through to all the technology involved – a perfect one-stop-shop for your business communication system.

Security can be a concern when it comes to cloud-based applications, particularly in businesses where sensitive information may be stored. Our iNTALK platform uses Multi-Factor Authentication, making it a completely secure system for your business. You can rest assured that your business is following all the correct guidelines regarding security and information storage within the platform.

iNTALK also includes an individual user-friendly scheduler so all of your users can create their custom layouts to get the most out of the system. We can also provide training and support on using our iNTALK system to ensure you know how to work and collaborate within your organisation.

Integrating our system into your business systems

When it comes to any business solutions, it’s essential that any new investments that you are considering will complement your current processes and software. That’s what makes iNTALK such a great choice for businesses in any industry. We have worked hard to create a system that integrates with the leading providers. As well as integrating with Windows desktop, Windows laptop, Apple Mac or MacBook devices, it is also easy to integrate with your Microsoft Teams account. This keeps all your communications in one place.

We’ve also considered other integrations that you will require for your business, not just other communication platforms. We have included all leading CRM systems and it is compatible with all major phone networks. We can talk you through all of the integrations when we discuss your package requirements.

Our iNTALK platform is also Wifi compatible, and we have designed it to work with all phone brands. We partner with many of these phone brands and can offer business mobile contracts that can be used in this integration. This integration allows it to link all aspects of your business in a simple directory.

If you’re ready to streamline your communications with a future-proof cloud-based system built for business, contact iNREACH today.

More about iNREACH Group and our services

iNREACH Group have been supporting businesses in various industries through comms, IT and print since 1998. Within this time, our business service offering has had to grow and adapt to suit the fast-paced world around it.

We have remained a strong support for our clients through so many international landmarks; through music moving from physical CDs to downloads and then on to cloud based platforms. Through the launch of the first social media platform to businesses adopting full social media strategies.

Through the launch of the first smartphone through to mobile overtaking wired phone systems. Through spam email overtaking the number of legitimate emails being sent. Through the increase in remote working and working from home.

All of these life-changing events have had an impact on the way that people work and live. We have made it our priority to ensure we are offering our clients the best service in line with the changes within our industries and the world.

Our IT support services include general IT support, cyber security, cloud migration, disaster recovery planning, independent advice, monitoring and altering and application procurement and support.

When it comes to comms, we can offer: hosted communications, business mobiles, business broadband, fixed lines.

Finally, for print, we can help your business with photocopier management, printer leasing, managed print support, hot-swapping and toner replenishment, with a network of over 400 engineers throughout the UK.

If your business is considering a new partner for IT, comms, or print, iNREACH is here to help and advise. Contact our team today to discuss the packages that suit your business.

Visit our website for more information on all of our services.

www.inreachgroup.co.uk

