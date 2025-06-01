NatWest Accelerator revs up for the start of a new era

For a decade, NatWest Accelerator has been helping UK businesses grow through its application only, six-month long programme. Now it is a place for entrepreneurs 24/7, whenever and wherever you need it. Underpinned by a community app, it will help to connect and empower entrepreneurs to grow your business. Alongside always-on digital support and tools, there is tailored coaching, masterclasses and events. With practical tools, expert support and a community of like-minded entrepreneurs, NatWest Accelerator provides connections and practical guidance that inspire entrepreneurs to grow your business your own way. Download the NatWest Accelerator App from your Apple or android app store or join our community from your browser.

THE NatWest Accelerator team has big plans for the next ten years and beyond. It has created a new app and is aiming to engage with and support 10,000 more entrepreneurs over the next 12 months.

The bank operates 12 physical Accelerator hubs around the UK and has already supported more than 10,000 businesses since the programme launched a decade ago. “It feels like only yesterday that we were here opening our facility in centre:mk,” said Debbie Lewis, NatWest’s Accelerator community manager in Milton Keynes.

The Accelerator also plans to make it easier for entrepreneurs to access the community by dispensing with its previous application process, interviews and pitch. And the support is open to anyone… regardless of where you bank.

“We are making the Accelerator digitally accessible and on demand so entrepreneurs can design how they engage with us,” said Debbie. “The app is not only for what is going on here in Milton Keynes. It connects our community with what is going on all over the UK in the other Accelerators as well.”

Debbie was speaking at a celebration event to mark the Accelerator’s tenth anniversary at its base in centre:mk. Around 90 guests – including many present and former Accelerator businesses – raised a glass to the impact the initiative has had on thousands of entrepreneurs.

NatWest estimates the Accelerator programme has generated the equivalent of £684 million to date in investment.

NatWest commercial banking director Lisa Phillips joined the celebrations and chatted with entrepreneurs and other guests including Milton Keynes Mayor Cllr Marie Bradburn.

“I have a particular affection for Milton Keynes,” said Lisa. “I worked here 22 years ago and it is wonderful to come back to support the Accelerator.”

The Mayor said: “It is really exciting to know that the bank really cares about small businesses. They are so important to us and our economy.

“Small businesses shape our city because they bring communities together.”

A selected band of Accelerator alumni also reflected on their business journeys and how the Accelerator programme had been key to each’s growth.

“The stories are so inspiring,” said Debbie. “We are doing incredible things. Milton Keynes is growing businesses at a faster rate than Cambridge or Oxford and a lot of investment focus is going to be aimed here in the next 12-18 months.”

The Accelerator is already beginning new courses focusing on sales, making a business investment-ready and on leadership, she added.

Find out more at natwest.com/business/enterprise.html

NatWest launches £1 million competition to accelerate growth

ARE YOU running a small business with big ambitions to grow?

As NatWest celebrates ten years of its free Accelerator, the bank is launching NatWest Accelerator Pitch – a new £1 million competition offering small business owners and entrepreneurs the chance to win a share of funding to fuel their growth.

To be in with a chance of winning, NatWest is inviting small business owners from across the UK to submit a 60 second video pitch explaining how funding would help them grow their business.

For more information and eligibility, visit natwestacceleratorpitch.co.uk

