Leadership: Let’s not head back to the bad old days

Technology is negatively impacting leadership. It is time, says Freddie Guilmard of consultancy RTP, to restore some trust.

………………………………….

THE LAST few weeks have once again shown us that leadership is more complex than ever as one of the biggest leadership challenges facing our society today is trust and credibility.

Leaders in politics, business, and social movements are struggling to maintain public trust due to misinformation, corruption and perceived self-interest.

With the rapid spread of information (and misinformation) on social media, people are more sceptical than ever. Leaders are constantly under scrutiny, and any misstep – whether real or exaggerated – can lead to massive backlash. This makes decision-making more cautious, less innovative and sometimes more about optics than actual progress.

I believe that technology is having a hugely negative impact on leadership today. Technology has made leadership more challenging in many ways. Leaders today operate in a hyper-connected world where every decision is scrutinised in real time. Social media amplifies criticism, misinformation spreads rapidly and public opinion can shift overnight.

At the same time, technology has also created a short-term, reactionary leadership style. Instead of focusing on long-term vision and strategy, many leaders are pressured to respond to the latest trend, controversy or viral issue. This can make leadership feel more performative than substantive.

Some leaders, without having to name them, are currently having a profound impact on society, politics and public discourse. Their style of leadership – mainly marked by populism, confrontation and a disregard for traditional political norms – have reshaped how people engage with politics and leadership.

One of the biggest concerns many people have is the erosion of trust in institutions, the spread of misinformation and the rise of divisive rhetoric. When leaders prioritise personal loyalty over democratic norms or truth, it can set dangerous precedents. It also fuels polarisation, making it harder for society to find common ground and address real issues collaboratively.

On the other hand, these leaders’ influence also reflects deeper societal frustrations. Many people feel unheard, disillusioned with traditional leadership and drawn to leaders who present themselves as outsiders willing to shake things up.

This raises a broader question: How do we restore trust in leadership while addressing the underlying issues that made such figures appealing in the first place? It does not have to be that way. Leadership is a choice and here are some ideas

If used wisely, technology can provide leaders with incredible tools for communication, transparency and engagement. The challenge is knowing how to navigate this digital landscape without losing credibility, authenticity and focus.

The media plays a massive role in shaping society, influencing public opinion and setting the tone for leadership and discourse. Since they control what stories are amplified and how they are framed, they have a responsibility to promote truth, fairness and constructive dialogue rather than just focusing on outrage and sensationalism.

Unfortunately, a lot of modern media is driven by clicks, ratings and engagement, which often means negativity, controversy and fear-based narratives dominate the news cycle. This can fuel division, distrust and extremism rather than encouraging the kind of compassionate leadership we have been talking about.

That said, the media also has the power to spotlight positive leadership, promote unity and encourage meaningful conversations. If journalists and media outlets prioritised solutions-based reporting, ethical journalism and diverse perspectives, they could help to shift society in a better direction. I truly believe this to be the case.

Businesses also play a crucial role in shaping society. In many ways, they have as much (or even more) influence than governments because they impact people’s daily lives through jobs, products, services and culture.

More and more, we are seeing businesses embrace ethical leadership, social responsibility and purpose-driven missions. Companies that prioritise employee well-being, environmental sustainability and fair business practices can help to create a more just and compassionate society.

We need more compassion and kindness in leadership to counteract the division, fear and hostility that have become so prevalent. A leader who leads with empathy, integrity and a genuine concern for people can help to rebuild trust and bring people together rather than drive them apart.

Some of the most effective leaders in history – such as Nelson Mandela, Jacinda Ardern and even business leaders like Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Patagonia’s Yvon Chouinard – have shown that kindness is a powerful force for change. The challenge is that in an era of outrage and viral negativity, compassionate leadership can sometimes be drowned out.

It does not have to be that way.

Freddie Guilmard is chief executive and high-performance coach at RTP, a boutique consultancy that supports leaders in building human organisations.

freddie@the-redthread.co.uk

the-redthread.co.uk

TESTIMONIAL

Development and a meaningful impact

SUPPORTING the Red Thread Fellowship is important to the Ringway team and I because the programme empowers both our employees and the communities we serve.

The programme fosters leadership development for our employees who attend the programme while also making a meaningful impact through charitable work. By supporting various non-profit initiatives, the Red Thread Fellowship ensures that our company are developing our employees and employees from companies across Milton Keynes but also enables us to give back in a sustainable and transformative way to our stakeholders.

Ringway supporting the Red Thread programme means we are able to demonstrate real value back into the heart of Milton Keynes charities and do ‘More for MK’ aligned to Milton Keynes City Council.

It provides employees with opportunities to grow as leaders, collaborate with like-minded individuals and drive real change while supporting charities that are vital in Milton Keynes at a time when they are needed by so many local people.

Investing in this programme means investing in people, both within our company and beyond, creating a culture of service, leadership, and lasting community impact.

DANIEL MULLINS

Business unit manager, Ringway Milton Keynes

………………………………….

Stay connected with local business through Business MK. Join our exclusive community for the latest news, insights, updates, features and thought leadership.

Stay informed – subscribe now at bit.ly/3MZiqzQ. Unsubscribe at any time.