Intrapreneurship: Creating value by looking within

With The Open University’s main campus in Milton Keynes but with a UK-wide and global outlook, Professor Keith Schofield has been head of its Business School since September 2024. In his first monthly column, Keith provides a snapshot of what’s been happening recently.

THE VISION of The Open University is to be “inclusive, responsive and innovative”.

This attracted me to return to a leadership role, having previously been a tutor. As a leader, sometimes you have to ‘think outside the box’.

You may be more familiar with ‘entrepreneurship’ which is often associated with innovation, creativity and problem-solving in the context of individuals starting their own business. But what if that same spirit and passion could be applied within an organisation?

Intrapreneurship is a concept which can be harnessed by employers and business leaders to drive change and create value. And in an ever-evolving employer landscape, fostering innovation and recognising efficiencies within organisations is more critical than ever.

The OU has worked with business experts to identify the practical steps businesses can take to cultivate a workplace where intrapreneurship thrives. By considering factors such as digital advancements, the rise of Artificial Intelligence and sustainability, businesses can direct intrapreneurs to think of new ways of working and ultimately improve performance.

On this theme, the OU has a free four-part webinar series on ‘intrapreneurship’ and how to apply it within your organisation. Visit business.open.ac.uk/the-intrapreneurship-series to find out more or watch the latest sessions.

Guests include MBA graduate Maria Chenoweth who is CEO of the sustainable clothing charity Traid and one of our senior lecturers in management, Dr Aqueel Wahga.

The OU’s long-standing collaboration with the BBC on television, radio and online content also saw Aqueel act as one of two experts involved in a daytime series which aired during March. Entrepreneurial makers and creators were striving to turn their hobbies and skills into successful businesses in Make It at Market (still available via BBC iPlayer). The other academic consultant was Aqueel’s predecessor as director of our Centre for Social and Sustainable Enterprise, the recently retired Richard Blundel (now Emeritus Professor of Enterprise and Organisation).

The CSSE centre addresses the connections between entrepreneurial activity, innovation and the transition towards more environmentally and socially sustainable ways of doing business.

In a world with many environmental and societal challenges – with climate change widely regarded as the greatest of these – public, private and voluntary sector organisations often play a key role in these transition processes. The CSSE aims to inform policy and practice in this area and to help organisations to transform their strategies and working practices.

Last but not least, the workplace can be a tough place to be if you are suffering bereavement as a result of a pregnancy ending.

Our Professor of People and Organisations Jo Brewis and her team have researched the impact of early pregnancy endings in relation to workers’ rights. They have submitted evidence to the Employment Rights Bill currently going through Parliament to ask that it adequately protects workers who suffer early pregnancy endings before 24 weeks.

Their key recommendation to Parliament is to extend the current statutory entitlement to bereavement leave to include those who are in this situation.

Jo says: “We feel it is appropriate that any pregnancy ending without a live birth, at any gestational point, is protected in this way, at least when the people involved are willing to tell others at work and where bereavement leave is appropriate for them.”

You will be introduced to many more of Aqueel and Jo’s colleagues in the coming months.

