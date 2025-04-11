Helping the innovators to unleash their potential

Steve Cerasale.

Steve Cerasale's career trajectory has been anything but typical, with transformative steps that have shaped him into the director he is today at TC Group in Milton Keynes.

WITH over 30 years in business advisory supporting owner-managed businesses across various sectors, Steve’s seen the industry evolve, faced countless challenges and embraced an ongoing journey of growth. Now, as he steps into his new role as director, he’s focused on driving TC Group forward, building on solid foundations and inspiring others.

Steve’s journey began at a Flitwick-based practice, which joined Haines Watts 17 years ago. There, he became a director early on and the business grew through the acquisition of John Needham & Co in Shefford.

“It was great to see how the personalities of two teams came together,” Steve says. “Over time, we went through several evolutions, eventually leading to where we are today as TC Group. While the name changed, our commitment to doing things differently remained.”

“We never set out to be just another accountancy firm. Our growth mindset, culture and our values made us unique and through every merger and acquisition collaboration has been central to TC Group’s success.”

Having witnessed multiple entity changes, Steve’s no stranger to the complexities that transformation brings.

“It is crucial to be open about the potential downsides of any change but it’s also important to focus on the positives and how we can make it work for everyone. Change becomes less intimidating once you’ve experienced it.”

The biggest reward has been keeping the team aligned with shared goals during these transitions. “Seeing the team remain committed to our values, no matter how much change we’ve gone through, is what I ‘m most proud of.”

As Steve’s client portfolio grew, he found himself increasingly drawn to entrepreneurial businesses in the science, bioscience and technology sectors. “I’ve always had a passion for working with clients who are driving innovation and naturally. This led me to dive into Research & Development to help these forward-thinking businesses unlock their potential.”

With his recent promotion to director, Steve’s responsibilities now include shaping the future of the business. “I’ll be stepping away – slightly – from some day-to-day activities to help drive the business forward.”

His work now extends beyond his client base to support TC Group’s growing team, particularly in the Milton Keynes office. “I’ll be focusing on solidifying our position in the Milton Keynes market. There’s a lot of exciting potential in the region.”

Reflecting on Steve Cersale’s journey and recent promotion, TC Group’s chief operating officer Steve Watts said: “Steve’s transition from associate director to director at TC Group is a true reflection of his resilience, adaptability and commitment to his clients and colleagues. His career’s been shaped by transformative change and growth and his dedication to the continued success of TC Group’s truly commendable.

“I’m excited to see how our Milton Keynes office continues to evolve under his leadership.”

