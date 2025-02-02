Focus on the bigger picture: Master risk management for business success

South Midlands Growth Hub project manager Mark Holder explains why recognising and managing such risks is crucial for small businesses to thrive.

WE CHAT to businesses that have been so focused on the day-to-day, they have overlooked the potential stumbling blocks waiting to trip up a successful business.

Recognising, understanding, and managing these risks is crucial for small businesses to thrive.

Business owners often spend their time focused on daily operations: serving customers, managing employees, handling finances and refining products or services. This focus can sometimes result in neglecting broader risks such as market changes, regulatory compliance and strategic risks.

Left unattended, these risks can have significant consequences on a business.

The solution? Implementing a robust risk register.

Using a risk register can help you to streamline identifying, assessing and mitigating risks, reducing the likelihood of incidents and disruptions and ensuring continued business development without unexpected setbacks.

A Risk Register in 9 steps:

Identify risks List all potential risks that could impact including financial, operational, strategic, compliance, and environmental.

List all potential risks that could impact including financial, operational, strategic, compliance, and environmental. Risk description Provide a description including its nature, cause, and potential impact.

Provide a description including its nature, cause, and potential impact. Risk assessment Evaluate the likelihood and impact using qualitative or quantitative methods to prioritise them based on severity.

Evaluate the likelihood and impact using qualitative or quantitative methods to prioritise them based on severity. Risk owner Assign a risk owner responsible for monitoring and managing each risk.

Assign a risk owner responsible for monitoring and managing each risk. Mitigation strategies Develop and document strategies to mitigate or manage each risk, including preventive measures, contingency plans and response actions.

Develop and document strategies to mitigate or manage each risk, including preventive measures, contingency plans and response actions. Risk monitoring Establish a process for regularly monitoring and reviewing risks ensuring new risks are identified and existing risks are reassessed as circumstances change.

Establish a process for regularly monitoring and reviewing risks ensuring new risks are identified and existing risks are reassessed as circumstances change. Documentation : Maintain documentation of all identified risks, assessments, mitigations and monitoring activities.

: Maintain documentation of all identified risks, assessments, mitigations and monitoring activities. Communication Inform relevant stakeholders about the risks and the measures in place to manage them.

Inform relevant stakeholders about the risks and the measures in place to manage them. Review and update Regularly review and update the register to reflect any changes in the risk environment or the company’s operations.



How a clear overview of risks can enhance decision-making processes



Once you understand the potential risks to your business, it opens a number of routes to ensure you do not succumb to their dangers.

By knowing what risks exist and potential impacts, the pros and cons of different options can be measured more effectively.

With a clear overview, risks can be prioritised based on likelihood and severity, helping to allocate resources efficiently and focus on mitigating the most critical risks first. IPut in polace preventive measures and contingency plans to address risks before they escalate into major issues.

A risk register supports strategic planning by highlighting potential obstacles and opportunities, ensuring long-term goals are set with a realistic understanding of the business environment.

A clear overview of risks allows for a swift and organised response, with the risk register quickly referred to for understanding the situation and implementing pre-planned mitigation strategies.

Regularly updating the register and reviewing past decisions helps you to learn from experience, enhancing the overall decision-making process over time.

By integrating these practices, you can navigate uncertainties with greater confidence and clarity, ultimately leading to more resilient and successful operations.

For support in implementing your own risk register, speak to the South Midlands Growth Hub, whose team of experienced business advisers are on hand to provide support and guidance.

Find out more at growthhub.southmidlands.org.uk

