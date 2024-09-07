First it was Ducks, then Wildcats… until the Lightning struck

The speed... the intensity... the cool jerseys... Solicitor Chris Buck reveals why he is a massive fan of ice hockey in general and Milton Keynes Lightning in particular.

Has ice hockey always been your sport of choice to follow?

I have always liked ice hockey since childhood. However, I like to watch most sports, including football and rugby.

What sports did you play at school and what sports do you play now?

I played football and rugby and was also a sprinter – 100 and 200 metres. In my 20s and early 30s I was a keen longer distance runner, running numerous half-marathons and the London Marathon in 2012 (the Olympic course). A busy family life limits my current sporting endeavours to a weekly swim and the gym.

Did you (or do you still?) have sporting ambitions?

I realised my limitations early and focused on my legal career. I knew I wanted to be a solicitor at secondary school so that was the focus of my attention.

How and when did ice hockey become your sport?

I became interested first by watching the Disney Mighty Ducks movies. I was lucky enough to visit America a couple of times as a child and watching games on the television there further fuelled my interest.

I grew up in the West Country and used to watch Swindon Wildcats. However, after moving to the area in 2005 to start my training contract with Franklins Solicitors and then settling here – I have remained with Franklins since qualifying in 2007 – I have adopted Milton Keynes Lightning as my team of choice.

What’s the attraction?

The speed. The intensity. The cool jerseys. The music played in between the game action. How approachable the players are (unlike football and, increasingly, rugby). You meet them after games and they are all very friendly and engaging. Everything.

Why MK Lightning?

Location. History. How well it is run. What the club does in the community. The family and inclusive atmosphere at the rink. Everything.

Tell us about the ice hockey experience.

A game comprises three 20-minute periods with a 15-minute break in between each period. Taking account of the clock stopping for breaks in play, a game generally lasts for two hours.

There are six players on the ice for each team at a time. However, players can be penalised and sent to the penalty box – generally for two minutes.

When this happens and the other team is a player up, it is called a powerplay. If that team scores during the powerplay, the penalised player returns even if there is time left on the powerplay.

Oh, and beware of flying pucks…

How serious a fan are you?

Pretty serious, I would say. I try to get to most home games, which are generally at Planet Ice on Saturday evenings.

I have a lightning bolt tattoo too (pictured). That said, I have 75 other tattoos and so getting an ice hockey-themed one was not too much of a stretch decision-wise.

Do you go to away games?

I have a young family so weekends are busy and this tends to curtail away games. I went to Madison Square Garden once to watch the New York Rangers. Personally, I think the atmosphere in Milton Keynes is better.

What does your family think of your love for the Lightning?

My wife has moved from indifference to acceptance and she is now fully on board. My two children love it too, especially my son James. We practise his maths by me giving him a sum and he has to work out the answer and then give me the name of the player who wears that number on the back of his jersey.

What’s the best game you’ve seen?

Last year was Franklins’ first foray into sponsorship when we chose to sponsor Toms Rutkis, an exciting attacking forward. Our name appeared on his jersey and was read out whenever he was introduced on the ice or did something notable, such as scoring or an assist.

The team won the Cup last season in March. The second leg of the Cup Final was at home and Toms scored a hat trick. We had 25-plus of us there from Franklins. It was epic and my best game experience. Rod Stewart even showed up – his son Liam was playing for Milton Keynes Lightning at the time.

Over the years, who has been MK Lightning’s greatest player?

I am biased. I cannot see beyond Toms Rutkis. That said, I am also a big fan of Tim Wallace, the current player-coach. He played in the NHL – the top league in America – with stints at Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes.

What’s your hope/prediction for MK Lightning this season?

The team had a brilliant season last year but faded come the play-offs in April and missed the big finals weekend in Coventry. I am hoping they remedy this in the 2024/2025 season which starts in mid-September.

I’m not into ice hockey but I love my sport. Convince me to come to Planet Ice to watch a game with you.

It is a really entertaining and fast-paced sport. It is a great atmosphere too – the rink can hold around 2,500 spectators for home games and attendance is very strong. Plus there are lots of food and drink outlets.

The club markets home games as the best Saturday night out in Milton Keynes and I fully agree.

How did you persuade Franklins to become a sponsor of MK Lightning?

This year Franklins has upgraded our sponsorship and is sponsoring the team as well as Toms.

The additional benefits include an advertisement board at the rink and our logo on the back of the jerseys of all players as well as all replica jerseys sold to fans. Another benefit to sponsoring the team is that we have two season tickets for home games. We are using these to allow our employees, business connections and clients to attend games.

Given the brand awareness, employee engagement and business development opportunities these benefits bring, when considered against the sponsorship cost it was a fairly easy pitch to the owners.

Chris Buck is an associate partner at Franklins Solicitors.

franklins-sols.co.uk

