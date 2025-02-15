‘Business is about people. What matters is the relationship you have with them’

Datis Gol.

Ten years ago, businessman Datis Gol left a City career in banking to open Bucks Star Brewery. In that time, he says, he has learned in running his own business the importance of patience, effective communication and having an open mind.

………………………………….

THE Brewery Tap House is known as a hidden gem by its customers. Its founder Datis Gol opened Bucks Star Beer in 2015 with a vision – to produce ecologically friendly high-quality beer. Today his idea has developed into a multi-award-winning microbrewery that specialises in the purest beers and a unique taphouse which hosts an array of events alongside its organic and local products.

Datis is preparing to celebrate Bucks Star Brewery’s tenth anniversary this year – an occasion to which to raise a glass (or two) considering that the past decade has not all been smooth sailing.

Less than a year after opening in a unit on Stonebridge business park, a fire in a neighbouring building affected the brewery so much that it could not operate for two years. Some may have seen it as a sign to throw in the towel. Datis did not let it put an end to his dream.

While the building was under repair, Datis and his team set up operations on a smaller scale in a different location and started selling their brews at farmers markets in London.

It was a difficult time but Datis worked hard to create something positive out of it that aligned with his values. With the insurance money from the fire damage, he set up an innovative zero waste reuse scheme. As well as the traditional bottles and cans that can be recycled throughout Milton Keynes, the brewery’s three signature beers can also be purchased in reusable growlers.

Datis started the Growler Swap scheme to reduce the environmental impact of the company and raise awareness with his customers. Not only does the scheme reduce carbon emissions but it also saves money. Customers earn a 50% discount when they return their clean, empty growler and swap it for one full of quality beer.

With no previous experience of working in the hospitality industry, opening the taphouse was a steep learning curve for the brewery’s founder who had realised his dream after giving up his job in London working for Barclays.

“I have learned a lot,” said Datis. “Business is about people and what matters is the relationship you have with them. As a business leader, your presence is very much a public one, which means you need to spend as much time and attention on your relationships with people as you do working in your business. I think it is our judgment of others that holds us back so I have learned to have more of an open mind.

“It has made me appreciate everyone’s contribution, whether employees or customers, and made me more aware of how to communicate effectively.”

Datis always planned to open a bar alongside the brewery as he wanted a way to demonstrate his values and offer customers something unique. He realised that no one can sell a product as well as the person who created that product.

“I like the creative side of the business as well as the people element. It is all about finding solutions, making things work and making people happy. When you see customers happy, that is it – that is what it is all about.”

The Brewery Tap House opened in July 2021 with the same environmental priority as the brewery. The spirits, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, are locally produced and the venue also serves organic wines, premium sodas, local ciders, organic locally roasted coffee and loose leaf tea. Even the crisps, from Two Farmers, have compostable packaging. The freshly made sourdough pizzas use only premium organic ingredients.

“We are authentic in our values,” said Datis “and we make sure all our food and drinks are locally produced, organic or have excellent eco credentials. Our customers get premium local products for a similar price to mainstream products. We have a really good team who care about the company ethos and they are as eager as me to see customers happy when they leave.”

To accompany the food and drinks, the Brewery Tap House hosts events to suit every palate. 2025 will see Centre Stage Open Mic nights every second and fourth Thursday of the month for local musicians to showcase their talents, with a dedicated table with refreshments for the musicians who perform.

Customers can also look forward to poetry, comedy, quiz, jazz and salsa nights, as well as regular performances from the house band with special guests.

The inaugural Bucks Star Beer Festival will be hosted at the Brewery Taphouse on September 18-21 to coincide with the start of Oktoberfest.

“I like that we consistently deliver on everything we say and we do not sell out to mainstream products,” said deputy manager Luke Rogers. ”It is a really nice venue and a cool place to be.

“We have so many different events on, I get a week’s worth of entertainment just by being on shift.”

The brewery and taphouse require a team of ten to operate so Datis understands the importance of teamwork. He knows it is a difficult balance between helping them with everyday tasks and focusing on the strategy of the business to make sure it remains successful.

Eating well, exercising and looking after his wellbeing are really important parts of finding that balance. Datis enjoys playing tennis, swimming and indoor climbing in his spare time. And he has big ambitions for the future, although he has learned in the last ten years to take his time.

“There is no point planning too far ahead. You need to understand the small steps that bring a big plan together and that takes time. My focus this year is to be better all round, both personally and professionally. We have got new products in the pipeline and we want to make our beer available at more venues, not just in Milton Keynes but across the country. It would be amazing if we could go international one day as well.”

His advice to anyone thinking of starting their own business, whether in the hospitality industry or anything else, is to work from the ground up.

“It is important to appreciate what it takes from day to day to make a business work. If you jump in from the top, you do not get that experience.”

The Brewery Tap House is opposite Bucks Star Beer Brewery at 17 Twizel Close, Stonebridge, Milton Keynes. Find out more at bucksstar.beer or email info@bucksstar.beer .

………………………………….

