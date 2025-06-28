Business & Brand: Ten habits of seriously irresistible businesses

Bryan Wright, director at business growth company Yellowyoyo, looks at how a business becomes the automatic choice to buy from, work for, invest in and ultimately to own.

AT YELLOWYOYO, we’ve spent nearly three decades helping businesses to grow, reposition and differentiate. We’ve worked with all sorts, from start-ups to global brands, and one thing always stands out. Successful businesses aren’t chasing the next big thing. They’ve built solid habits that they stick to.

That’s exactly what we explored in our talk The 10 Habits of Seriously Irresistible Businesses at Your Business Expo in Milton Keynes last month. A fast-paced, practical session packed with useful tools to take away and apply.

If you missed it, fear not: here’s a flavour of what we covered.

We use a framework that we’ve developed called The Perception Path™, which helps make sense of how the outside world sees your business. At the top of that path is being irresistible, when people choose you first to buy from, work for, invest in and ultimately to buy.

Here are the ten habits we see in businesses that get there:

1. Clearly stand out

If people can’t see what makes you different, they won’t remember you. The best businesses make it obvious why they’re the right choice.

2. Do one thing really well

You might offer lots but when people know you for doing one thing brilliantly, they remember you, talk about you and trust you. Refine how you describe what you do down to one brilliant thing.

3. Know exactly who your customer is

The clearer you are about who your ideal customer is, the easier it is to reach them with the right message.

4. Keep your strategy simple

A good strategy should be something your whole team understands and uses, not something buried in a file.

It should answer six simple questions: Why, Who, What, When, Where and How.

5. Think about the end game

Even if you’re not planning to sell, knowing what success looks like down the line helps shape smarter decisions now.

6. Talk like a real person

People buy from people. If your website or marketing sounds robotic, it’s time to strip out the fluff and speak in a way your customers understand.

7. Build a brand people care about

Being known isn’t enough. The strongest brands connect emotionally – people trust them, like them, and often stay loyal to them.

8. Keep showing up

Marketing works best when it’s regular, relevant and in the right places. It’s not about shouting the loudest – it’s about being helpful and visible.

9. Make values part of the day-to-day

Don’t just list your values – live them. Use them to guide how you hire, lead and make decisions.

10. Review and improve often

Things change. Markets shift, people move on, new ideas emerge. Irresistible businesses take time to pause, reflect and adjust.

None of these habits are complicated. But when you commit to them and practise them consistently, they shift how people see, trust and choose you.

If you’ve hit a growth wall, lost momentum, or just feel stuck, we’ll help you move forward on your journey.

Whether it’s strategy, brand, marketing or planning your exit, we bring the clarity and direction you need.

