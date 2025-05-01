Be well connected in your workplace

IN TODAY’S office landscape, flexibility is key. Businesses no longer need to commit to rigid leases that don’t suit their evolving needs. Instead, they require adaptable workspaces that streamline with them.

At Witan Studios, we specialise in providing modern, scalable workspace solutions designed to support businesses at every stage of their journey.

Solifi, a global, cloud-based finance technology company, found the perfect solution with Witan Studios.

Solifi required a workspace reflective of their company culture and their evolving needs.

A smaller, modern workspace in central Milton Keynes built for efficient collaboration. “Witan ticked the boxes as it was the right size, had space for larger meetings, was in a great location, had good facilities, and a modern feel.”

Witan’s onsite team takes care of building logistics so companies can concentrate on growth and productivity.

“Having the Witan Management Team on site allows us to focus on what we need to and removes the distractions of running an office.”

Additionally, the café, gym, and weekly food truck have become standout features, for Solifi.

“Since taking the space a year ago we are rebuilding the office culture with a regular cadence of staff attending each week which in turn allows for great collaboration between departments.”

Location is everything, and a well-connected workspace is essential. “The most important change is the location which has allowed us to make more of the facilities on offer in Central MK.”

Witan’s flexible lease options and personal approach allows businesses to evolve their space as their workforce fluctuates.

Whether businesses want to scale up, attract new recruits, or improve workplace culture, Witan’s here to support you. Witan’s here to grow with you. Get in touch today.

