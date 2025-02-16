Your Business Expo returns to Milton Keynes as demand for premier business event grows

Qoob continues as headline sponsor, Business MK joins as event sponsor and Dragon Information Systems secures sponsorship after Northamptonshire success.

YOUR Business Expo is set to return to Milton Keynes once more following another highly successful event in Northamptonshire.

Taking place on June 5 at The Ridgeway Centre, Featherstone Road, Wolverton Mill, the expo provides businesses with a prime platform to showcase their products and services, generate leads and build valuable connections.

The event continues to attract strong industry backing, with Qoob confirmed as headline sponsor for the third year running, underlining the event’s success and growing demand. Business MK has also joined as an event sponsor, while Dragon Information Systems – a Newport Pagnell-based IT business that sponsored the Your Business Expo Northamptonshire show earlier this month – immediately secured sponsorship for Milton Keynes after experiencing the value of the event first-hand.

Doors open at 8.30am for a dedicated Breakfast Networking Session (8.30am-10am), offering exhibitors and attendees a chance to connect before the main event. The expo itself runs from 10am to 3pm, featuring a packed exhibition floor, keynote speakers and opportunities to engage with industry leaders.

Visitor tickets are free, making it an unmissable opportunity for businesses of all sizes – from start-ups and SMEs to established firms, local councils and membership organisations. Previous exhibitors have praised the expo’s organisation and effectiveness. One said: “I have exhibited at many events with work and I can honestly say, this is the best one I have been to. Everything was so well organised, it was packed with visitors.”

With exhibitor spaces and sponsorship packages always selling out weeks in advance, businesses looking to participate are encouraged to book early.

For more information, to secure an exhibition stand or sponsorship, or to register for free visitor tickets, visit Your Business Expo.

