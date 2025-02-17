Take your business network to the next level at the Bedford Business Expo

THE COUNTDOWN continues to the third Bedford Business Expo, taking place on March 18, 10am-3pm at Kings House in Bedford.

This year’s event, organised by Bedford Radio and with headline sponsor Howden, is a must-attend for businesses, startups, charities and local entrepreneurs.

The Bedford Business Expo offers attendees the perfect opportunity to engage with local businesses, explore new partnerships, and discover exciting products and services. Entry is free for visitors, making it an ideal event for anyone looking to grow their network and knowledge of the business landscape in Bedford and beyond.

Businesses ranging from start-ups to larger enterprises are preparing to exhibit and stand space is filling up fast. Whether you are a small business or an established organisation, this is an excellent platform to showcase your products, services, or charitable initiatives.

Stall bookings are open and available to all businesses, including local charities and social enterprises. Do not miss the chance to connect with your target audience and fellow industry professionals.

Before the main event kicks off, join us for some exclusive breakfast networking, held in partnership with Business Buzz. This early morning networking event offers a fantastic opportunity to start your day with meaningful connections, share ideas and build relationships with key decision-makers.

It is the perfect way to set the tone for the rest of the expo.

Bedford Radio’s station manager Martin Steers said: “One of the aims of Bedford Radio as the local radio station for Bedford is to help bring people together and as part of that bringing local businesses together, which is why we launched the Bedford Business Expo three years ago.

“It has been fantastic to see it grow since then and we are looking forward to this year’s being even bigger and better,”

Kevin Henman, commercial account executive at the expo’s headline sponsor Howden, added: “At Howden, we are committed to supporting our local communities by offering tailored insurance solutions to both businesses and individuals. That is why we are thrilled to sponsor the Bedford Radio Business Expo—a partnership that aligns perfectly with our dedication to bringing people and businesses together.

“Like us, Bedford Radio shares a passion for strengthening local connections and fostering community growth, making this collaboration a natural fit. We are excited to join forces to make a positive impact, helping to reach and unite our vibrant community in Bedford.”

Find out more and book your expo stand or visitor tickets at bedford.radio/businessexpo.

