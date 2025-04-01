It’s back… Join us at Your Business Expo Milton Keynes 2025

IT’S HAPPENING… THE business exhibition event of the year for Milton Keynes: Your Business Expo Milton Keynes 2025.

The date: June 5.

The venue: The Ridgeway Centre, Wolverton Mill.

Your Business Expo creates opportunities for businesses to reach, engage and connect; for quality sales leads, to meet key decision-makers and to increase awareness of your business brand.

Around 100 exhibitors, including the leading, brightest and fastest-growing organisations across Milton Keynes and the region, have confirmed their place and hundreds of visitors are already registered to join us on the day.

Your Business Expo begins bright and early with some sparkling networking over breakfast, led by our friends at the regional networking powerhouse Business Buzz. Then comes the main event: Your Business Expo, which is open 10am-3pm.

Our headline sponsor is the digital marketing specialist Qoob, with IT support specialist Dragon Information Systems, city radio station MKFM and mobile, landline and data solutions provider Talk UK Telecom as expo sponsors.

Your Business Expo Milton Keynes is hosted by Pulse Group Media – publisher of the area’s leading business publication Business MK and its sister lifestyle title MK Pulse.

Director Martin Lewis-Stevenson said: “This will be our third Your Business Expo Milton Keynes and interest in being part of the show – either as an exhibitor or as a visitor – has been off the scale.

“Your Business Expo is now an established and in-demand brand. The feedback we have had from previous expos in Milton Keynes, Bedford and Northampton is that Your Business Expo is meeting the appetite of organisations to meet, connect and engage.”

Find out more, book your place at the networking breakfast and register for your free visitor tickets at www.yourbusinessexpo.co.uk or email admin@yourbusinessexpo.co.uk.

