Good to talk: MPs aim to bring together business, community groups and charities for the MK Big Chat

MILTON KEYNES MPs Iain Stewart and Ben Everitt are inviting businesses, organisations and charities from across Milton Keynes to come together for the return of the MK Big Chat.

The public session will be held on June 16, 1pm-3pm, at the Ridgeway Centre in Wolverton Mill and aims to bring together groups from across the city to connect and network.

The MK Big Chat was first held by the two MPs in 2019 and is back after a hiatus due to the pandemic. Some of the city’s major employers, including Santander and Aiimi, charities Harry’s Rainbow and Community Action MK, Milton Keynes College Group and the National Lottery Community Fund are among more than 40 stall holders at the event, with many others expected to attend the public session.

The aim is to bring a cross-section of organisations together under one roof. The MPs are keen for as many groups from across the city to attend and be involved.

Mr Everitt, who represents Milton Keynes North, said: “I’m absolutely delighted we’re bringing back the MK Big Chat to help connect our incredible businesses, charities and community groups from all across Milton Keynes.

“Providing this opportunity for groups that may not ordinarily meet to link-up and see how they could potentially work together is so exciting for the future of our city.”

Iain Stewart, MP for Milton Keynes South, added: “The last MK Big Chat proved to be a hugely successful event and I am pleased to see it return for another year to help bring together a wide range of businesses, charities and organisations from across Milton Keynes.

“This event is a wonderful opportunity for people to come together to network and connect with other Milton Keynes-based organisations to find ways to work together and help the Milton Keynes community so I hope to see you there.”